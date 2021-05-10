Crestline Investors Names David Philipp a Partner

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors, Inc., a credit focused institutional alternative asset manager, today announced that David Philipp was named a Partner of the firm. Philipp, who joined Crestline in 2013 as Managing Director & Senior Portfolio Manager, is a member of Crestline's Management Committee, and co-heads Crestline's Fund Liquidity Solutions business group.

"Dave has been instrumental in building our Fund Liquidity Solutions business into a market leader," said Douglas Bratton, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Crestline. "NAV lending, and fund finance generally, has become an accepted tool for private equity funds and we have a great market opportunity ahead of us. We are delighted to have Dave as a Partner."

"I am honored to have been named a partner of Crestline," said Philipp. "It is exciting to be a part of a firm known for its integrity, investment acumen, creativity and long-standing relationships. There are very few investment management platforms that can pride themselves on having that set of attributes. Crestline's history is impressive, and our future is very bright."

Prior to Crestline, Philipp was a Senior Advisor with Kirchner Private Capital Group. Earlier in his career, Philipp worked in structured financing groups at Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Merrill Lynch.

Philipp graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a B.S. in Biological Psychology. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York City, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

Media Contact:

Nick Rust

646-818-8252

[email protected]

SOURCE Crestline Investors, Inc.