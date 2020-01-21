Crestline Investors Names Frank Jordan a Partner

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors, Inc., a credit focused institutional alternative asset manager, today announced that Frank Jordan was named a Partner of the firm. Jordan, who joined Crestline in 2016 as Managing Director and Head of Business Development, is a member of Crestline's Management Committee, and leads Crestline's Client Partnership Group.

"Frank has been instrumental in expanding our relationships with investors and is helping to bring a number of innovative investment products to market," said Douglas Bratton, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Crestline. "He consistently operates with a 'clients first' attitude that aligns with the values of our Firm. We are delighted to have Frank as a Partner."

"I am honored to have been named a partner of Crestline," said Jordan. "It is a privilege to be a part of a firm with such a significant investment history and exceptional culture. Working in a firm where our stewardship of investor capital is given our full consideration truly separates us in a competitive market."

Prior to Crestline, Jordan spent 10 years at GoldenTree Asset Management as Partner & Co-Head of Business Development, and was also a member of the company's Executive Committee. Previously, Jordan was a Partner of High Yield Sales at Wasserstein Perella, where in 1998 he was voted Institutional Investor, Bond Week High Yield salesman of the year. Earlier in his career, Jordan also spent time with Citibank and Salomon Brothers in various sales and marketing roles.

Jordan holds an MBA from Tulane University and is also a graduate of the University of Alabama with a B.S. in Finance.

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

Media Contact:

Nick Rust

646-818-8252

nrust@prosek.com

SOURCE Crestline Investors, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.crestlineinvestors.com

