Crestone Advisors advises Drivin on its Acquisition by Descartes Systems Group

Cross-border transaction combines leading Latin American transportation management platform with global logistics technology network

LOS ANGELES and SANTIAGO, Chile, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Advisors (Crestone), an independent software-focused investment bank, today announced that it served as the exclusive financial and strategic advisor to Drivin SpA (Drivin), a leading provider of last mile delivery management solutions across Latin America, on its acquisition by Descartes Systems Group (Descartes), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce.

Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Drivin provides a cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) which enables distributors, retailers, consumer goods companies, and logistics service providers to improve delivery performance with advanced route optimization, dispatch management, and real-time execution visibility, enhanced by machine learning and agentic AI capabilities. The Drivin platform is widely adopted in high-density urban environments where logistics complexity and service expectations continue to increase.

The acquisition brings together Drivin's robust delivery management platform and its significant volume of last mile logistics data and operational metadata generated from real-world delivery execution across Latin America with the Descartes Global Logistics Network™ (GLN). The combination enhances machine learning-driven predictive analytics, route optimization, and fleet performance management capabilities for distribution-intensive businesses worldwide as they modernize and scale to meet growing customer expectations for faster, more reliable delivery amidst increasing urban complexity.

Descartes acquired Drivin for up-front cash consideration of approximately $30 million, plus potential performance-based consideration of up to an additional $5 million. The Crestone advisory team was led by Kevin Hopkins, Managing Director, and Canny Lam, Vice President, with strategic cross-border collaboration from Alejandro Le Fort, Director of Corporate Finance at Ameris Capital in Santiago, Chile.

"Crestone provided strong and unwavering advisory support throughout the entire transaction process, resulting in an exceptional outcome for Drivin and our shareholders," said Ernesto Goycoolea, Drivin's CEO and Co-Founder. "Crestone's deep software M&A expertise and thorough understanding of international transaction dynamics were critical to help us to navigate a complex, multi-jurisdictional sale process. Alejandro Le Fort delivered significant value through his deep Chilean market knowledge and breadth of experience in Latin American M&A transactions."

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more at www.descartes.com.

About Crestone Advisors

Crestone Advisors is a leading independent Los Angeles-based investment bank specializing exclusively within the software sector. The firm provides specialized mergers and acquisitions advisory services and tailored private capital solutions to exceptional founder-led software companies, software-enabled services companies, and software-focused private equity firms. The Crestone team has deep specialized expertise across the software landscape and has advised on over 75 completed M&A and capital markets transactions comprising over $50 billion in total transaction value.

About Ameris Capital

Ameris Capital is a Chilean investment management, alternative asset, and institutional distribution firm with a presence across Latin America, specializing in fund management and institutional distribution across strategies such as real estate, private debt, and infrastructure. Its dedicated Corporate Finance team is formed by senior, multi-industry professionals who work directly with company owners and senior management, specializing in mid-cap companies across Chile and the broader region, with cross-border experience across Latin America and internationally, and a growing focus on technology and SaaS transactions.

Crestone Advisors Contact:

Kevin Hopkins

Managing Director

[email protected]

(650) 319-5804

SOURCE Crestone Advisors, LLC