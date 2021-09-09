Crestone Capital Continues National Expansion, Opens Office in Utah

"Utah is often referred to as the 'Beehive State' because Utahns persevere and are incredibly industrious. Rachelle embodies these exact characteristics, and we are thrilled to have her leadership and deep bench of expertise in the wealth management space as we continue to increase our presence across the western United States," said Jeff Burney, chief strategy officer of Crestone, an independent, 100% employee-owned firm that manages more than $3.2 billion in assets.

"Crestone's offering in the Utah market is extremely rare. There are very few, if any, boutique multi-family-office firms that work with high-net-worth entrepreneurs that are so embedded in the fabric of the community," Morris said. "Joining Crestone is humbling. I have an opportunity to work with talented entrepreneurs and executives and know that the greater the impact I can make for my clients, the greater the impact they will have on the future of this incredible state."

Morris earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems from Brigham Young University's Marriott School of Business. She brings significant wealth management and private banking experience to Crestone, including her most recent role as vice president for J.P. Morgan's Private Bank in Salt Lake City, following more than a decade as a wealth manager with Goldman Sachs & Co. in Texas.

Morris is dedicated to mentoring young women pursuing careers in business and financial services and regularly speaks publicly on topics ranging from financial literacy to work/life integration. Rachelle serves on the Board of Directors at World Trade Center Utah, various advisory boards at the BYU Marriott School of Business, the Board of Trustees at Hale Centre Theatre, and the industry board of Women Tech Council. In addition, she is an active member of the Park City Community Foundation Women's Giving Fund and volunteers at Peace House, which offers supportive services to those who have been victimized by domestic violence or sexual assault.

Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their legacy. With more than 30 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Crestone is 100% employee owned, with 52 employees with offices in Boulder, Denver, Austin, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

