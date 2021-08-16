Crestone Services Group Acquires Dillie & Kuhn and Agave Underground

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Services Group, LLC, ("Crestone" or the "Company"), a Denver based communications and utility services company, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisitions of Dillie & Kuhn, Inc ("D&K"), a turnkey communications contractor headquartered in Southern Colorado, and Agave Underground Utility ("Agave") a premier underground specialty contractor located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Founded in 1983, D&K has served phone and internet service providers, wireless carriers, and government agencies for nearly 40 years. Adding D&K expands Crestone's position in Southern Colorado and New Mexico. The company will continue to operate as Dillie & Kuhn and be led by Bryan Crawford, the company's general manager, and Brian Erker, its operations manager. Larry Dillie and Brad Kuhn, D&K founders, said, "Crestone is the best choice to carry on our legacy. We are delighted for our employees, customers, and company, as they participate in what we believe will be the most exciting period in the industry's history."

Agave, a specialty underground fiber to the premises and 5G wireline contractor, will be merged with Crestone's Arizona based business, Diversified Solutions Infrastructure, ("DSI"). The merger provides DSI additional resources to meet the record level of demand in the Phoenix market. Sam Ledezma, Agave's founder, will join DSI's leadership team. "We look forward to contributing to Crestone's success, and being able to offer enhanced services through DSI, to our many valuable customers", Sam added.

Crestone has completed twelve transactions in the past two years with four acquisitions completed since January 2021. "These two deals represent the continuation of our existing strategy. Namely, acquiring the best operators in the most attractive geographies that align and scale our platform. The acquisitions of D&K and Agave do this by adding needed capacity in our busiest markets. We are excited to welcome the talented teams of D&K and Agave to further cement our position as the leading communications infrastructure provider in the Mountain West," said Rick Barrett, CEO of Crestone Services Group.

About Crestone Services Group

Crestone Services Group, LLC, ("Crestone" or the "Company"), was formed in 2015 to develop a leading utility services company pursuing strategic acquisitions in the communications, power, and gas utility markets. To date, the Company has completed thirteen acquisitions of businesses supporting communications carriers and public utility owners. Crestone is a joint investment between Diamond State Ventures, Banyan Investment Partners, Asydan Capital Management, Post Road Group and ORIX Corporation USA's Special Opportunities Group and is led by former Blackeagle Energy Services CEO, Rick Barrett.

Further information is available at www.crestoneservices.com

