Crestone Services Group Acquires Specialized Communication Services, LLC

"Along with this being a terrific standalone business, SCS furthers our strategy of assembling concentrated assets in what we believe are the most attractive markets in the country. Crestone's density of resources centered in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Denver, produces synergies that a scattered footprint would prohibit. This is one of our value creating differentiators," said Rick Barrett, CEO of Crestone Services Group.

Tony Certonio, President of SCS added, "We are excited to join Crestone and see this as a terrific partnership. Crestone allows us to continue serving our longtime customers while gaining access to additional resources to support our future growth".

About Crestone Services Group

Crestone Services Group, LLC, ("Crestone" or the "Company"), was formed in 2015 to develop a leading utility services company pursuing strategic acquisitions in the communications, power, and gas utility markets. To date, the Company has completed eleven acquisitions of businesses supporting communications carriers and public utility owners. Crestone is a joint investment between Diamond State Ventures, Banyan Investment Partners, Asydan Capital Management, Post Road Group and ORIX Corporation USA's Special Opportunities Group and is led by former Blackeagle Energy Services CEO, Rick Barrett.

Further information is available at www.crestoneservices.com

