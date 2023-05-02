Crestron Announces Livestream Event, Featured Speakers, and Agenda for Modern Work Summit 2023

Experts from Microsoft, Comcast, Zoom, and Gensler, among others, to speak at Crestron's two-day, in-person event on trends and opportunities for workplace reinvention.

ROCKLEIGH, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestron Electronics , a global leader in workplace collaboration technology, announces today the full agenda and details on the livestreamed event for Modern Work Summit 2023. The session, "Crestron Solutions for Modern Work," taking place on May 23, 2023, at 4pm CET/10am ET, is part of the two-day, in-person event which will feature digital enterprise leaders focused on the role of people, workplace, and technology in the future of work. The Modern Work Summit will welcome renowned thought leaders including Ilya Bukshteyn, Microsoft; Peter Sany, Zoom; and Cristina Criddle, Financial Times; as well as spotlight Crestron's latest advancements from the company's leaders.

"The Modern Work Summit is a reflection of our commitment to help organizations create intelligent workplaces that increase productivity, enhance collaboration, and optimize resource utilization," stated Brad Hintze, EVP of Global Marketing, Crestron. "We're excited to bring together thought leaders and technology partners to share insights and best practices that will help businesses of all sizes thrive in the new era of work. We have a great lineup."

Featured sessions and panels will include:

Livestream Event: Crestron Solutions for Modern Work featuring Ilya Bukshteyn , Microsoft and Patty Ardinger-Purcell , Comcast, will join Dan Feldstein , Crestron, and additional Crestron representatives, to discuss where they see industry growth, change, and opportunities in 2023 and beyond. Crestron will also unveil new technology that responds to the challenges and opportunities of our constantly evolving world.

featuring and will join and additional Crestron representatives, to discuss where they see industry growth, change, and opportunities in 2023 and beyond. Crestron will also unveil new technology that responds to the challenges and opportunities of our constantly evolving world. Engineering the Technology that Drives Hybrid Work presented by Ilya Bukshteyn , Microsoft and Brad Hintze , Crestron will discuss what drives the creation of a new generation of experiences. They will also explore the depth and breadth of the Microsoft Teams® solutions for enhancing engagement, connection, and collaboration.

presented by and will discuss what drives the creation of a new generation of experiences. They will also explore the depth and breadth of the Microsoft Teams® solutions for enhancing engagement, connection, and collaboration. Employee Experience: Beyond Hybrid Work where Antonio Cruz Cruz-Conde , Microsoft will highlight Microsoft's approach and technology solutions that focus on the challenges related to hybrid work, employee experience, and space transformation.

where will highlight Microsoft's approach and technology solutions that focus on the challenges related to hybrid work, employee experience, and space transformation. (R)evolution of the Modern Workplace with Peter Sany , Zoom will address what is needed for open, flexible, and easily connected platforms where business processes can be integrated and orchestrated fluidly, securely, and in easy-to-use ways.

with will address what is needed for open, flexible, and easily connected platforms where business processes can be integrated and orchestrated fluidly, securely, and in easy-to-use ways. Digital Transformation – How Technology is Powering the Modern Workplace hosted by Andy Clayton-Smith , Technology Record with panelists from Sony, Eptura, Sennheiser, Shure, and New Wave Workspace will cover trends of the near future, like AI and XR, and how extending Digital Transformation initiatives into physical spaces can meet the expectations of the new workforce.

hosted by with panelists will cover trends of the near future, like AI and XR, and how extending Digital Transformation initiatives into physical spaces can meet the expectations of the new workforce. The Metaverse Workplace – The Future of Work? with Cristina Criddle , Financial Times will describe what the modern workplace might look like in the future when the metaverse is more developed.

Additional thought leaders from Accenture, Allen & Overy, AVIXA, the Futurum Group, Gensler, Intel, Jabra, Steelcase, and UnGroup, among others, will also present use cases, trends, and strategies for workplace reinvention, while panelists from Eptura, Korbyt, Macom, New Wave Workspace, NFS Technology, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, and Technology Record will discuss their experiences and best practices. Attendees will be equipped to stay ahead of the evolving modern workplace trends from people and culture to technology and design.

The Modern Work Summit 2023 will take place in parallel with Crestron Masters at the Madrid Marriot Auditorium Hotel & Conference Center. For more details on the livestream, please visit here and check out www.modernworksummit.com for more event information.

