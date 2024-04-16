Crestron Innovation Transforms New York Giants Draft Room Upgrade into Fully Immersive Football and Business Operations Hub

Collaboration between Giants and Crestron sets the standard for the future of sports business and technology.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Giants and Crestron are proud to announce an innovative partnership that merges football performance with business operations driven by technology that places both organizations at the forefront of their fields. Crestron, a leader in technologies that remove barriers to connection, collaboration, communication, comfort, and control, sets the standard for intelligent business solutions that empower companies to achieve more.

Crestron x NY Giants NY Giants Draft Room presented by Crestron

As two family-owned companies that share the same backyard, Crestron and the Giants found synergy in their organizational models and operations, culminating in a partnership that will elevate and motivate both entities.

"The Giants are a championship-caliber organization with a storied history, which means the tools and resources they leverage must meet the demands of a high-performing sports team week in and week out," said Crestron CEO and President Dan Feldstein. "The team had a clear vision for how streamlining their processes and digitally enhancing their draft room could support their operations year-round, and Crestron is proud to support that endeavor."

"When we discussed our individual business goals, it was clear that both of our visions for the future were aligned," said Jessica Slenker, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the New York Giants. "Being able to utilize Crestron's innovations in our building has not only made an immediate impact on the way we work but has also energized our quest to elevate and evolve our football and business operations."

As a technology partner of the Giants, Crestron worked with the team to transform the draft room – the central hub of all football operations for the team and the site of some of the most critical and transformational decisions in Giants history. The Giants Draft Room was transformed from manual magnets to Crestron-controlled displays and is now a benchmark for state-of-the-art technology integrations.

Giants Director of Football Data & Innovation, Ty Siam, worked alongside Crestron to digitize and modernize the draft room. "Working in a sports business, we are always looking to separate ourselves from the rest and gain competitive advantage by creating a collaborative and highly functional working environment. Crestron's technology solutions have exceeded our expectations, and we could not be more thrilled to partner with Crestron," said Siam.

"The transformation in the draft room has been incredible, but it was the planning process and implementation of the technology solutions that was most impressive," said Giants General Manager Joe Schoen. "Solutions that we thought were not possible were made possible by Crestron and it has completely streamlined and simplified our operation. To think that in years past scouts would be tediously lining up magnets on a board, and now we power on a screen and have everything we need at our touch … the modernization is invaluable."

Crestron control solutions and the DigitalMedia™ content distribution platform serve as the backbone of the draft room year-round, empowering the discussions that support the Giants through major season and off-season milestones. The transformation of this space has streamlined data analysis and made information more readily available to efficiently make calls when it matters most. A consistent approach means the team classrooms and auditorium also benefit from reliable technologies that keep the team on schedule, regardless of the task at hand. Get an inside look at the draft room and the technology that drives it by visiting a 360° experiential tour, now available here.

Crestron just celebrated 50 years in business and enters their partnership with the Giants as the team marks their 100th season -- a historic milestone that honors the success of the past while looking toward the future. The Giants, founded in 1925, have always been at the forefront of football advancements and the partnership with Crestron will further boost their desire to set industry standards by utilizing cutting-edge technology.

Crestron will be the presenting sponsor of the Giants Draft Room and as such will be fully integrated into all Giants digital marketing and social media, as well as in-game video boards, pylons, and TVs. Also, Crestron will be the presenting sponsor of the Giants Mock Draft Tracker, as well as the Giants "Sights and Sounds" video feature following each Giants victory.

"Whether it's choosing a first-round pick on draft night or making roster decisions ahead of the season, these are critical moments that require ample preparation and careful deliberation," said Crestron EVP of Global Marketing Brad Hintze. "The draft room is the hub for many of these activities and Crestron met the demands of this impactful space. We are looking forward to backing the organization for their current needs and supporting them through any evolutions down the line."

Go behind the scenes and learn more about how the Giants have leveraged Crestron technology in the draft room and throughout the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Visit here.

About Crestron

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work everywhere in the world – from desktops to boardrooms, offices to multinationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you will need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration, all managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring, and upgrading. At Crestron, we create simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron at www.crestron.com.

About the New York Football Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. With eight championships, including a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, their second in five seasons, the Giants are the only franchise in the NFL with a Super Bowl victory in each of the last four decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 100th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

