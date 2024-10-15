Crestron Opens New York City Flagship Center, Transforming Modern Work and Smart Home Technology into Experience

A new facility in the heart of Midtown Manhattan offers an immersive playground that showcases the latest breakthroughs in technological innovation and interactive design for the future of work and smart living.

ROCKLEIGH, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestron Electronics, a global leader in workplace and smart home technology, today unveiled its new flagship experience center in New York City. Located at 200 Lexington Avenue in the world-class New York Design Center, the Crestron Experience Center is a state-of-the-art, immersive environment where visitors can experience the full potential of Crestron's innovative solutions firsthand.

Crestron Experience Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Crestron Electronics

The Crestron Experience Center is more than just a showroom; it's an interactive journey that showcases Crestron's cutting-edge solutions in a dynamic and engaging environment. This new location meets the needs and expectations set by today's customers as technology continues to become more pervasive. Decision makers go beyond the typical AV/IT subject matter experts and this experiential setting will allow every visitor, no matter their background, to visualize the impact that technology can have on their lives in a multitude of settings. The Crestron Experience Center integrates both residential and commercial applications, featuring dedicated spaces that demonstrate how Crestron caters to both individuals and businesses through reliable offerings that can be tailored to any specific environment.

Visitors can explore a range of integrated systems, from advanced home automation solutions that enhance everyday living to sophisticated commercial technologies that create smarter, more productive spaces. A unique addition to the center will be a workshop where visitors can use new technologies in a hands-on way to set up a system, test different configurations and discover new possibilities, even with products that are in beta.

"Beyond just a new location, the Crestron Experience Center represents an investment in our partners and customers, offering them the opportunity to engage directly with our solutions, explore new innovations, and collaborate to solve real-life challenges," said Brad Hintze, EVP of Global Marketing at Crestron. "This center provides an unparalleled platform for visitors to experience Crestron's capabilities and inspire new possibilities to drive their success and their growth in the rapidly evolving markets."

The latest Crestron Experience Center will feature immersive demonstrations in practical, real-world scenarios, including plug-and-play huddle spaces, advanced conference rooms, and a fully equipped modern apartment. Through tangible interactions in these contextual designs, visitors will see how Crestron solutions power these diverse spaces. Personalized tours will provide deeper insights into the capabilities and potential use cases of the technologies on display. A highlight is a large event space featuring an impressive 11-foot video wall powered by the Crestron DM NVX® AV-over-IP platform, perfect for presentations, product launches, and industry gatherings.

Visitors can delve into the power of unified communications through Crestron Flex videoconferencing systems and 1 Beyond intelligent video solutions. These tools create immersive, engaging meetings by enabling seamless integration with leading collaboration platforms, boosting productivity and enhancing teamwork. The center also showcases Crestron AirMedia® wireless presentation and conferencing solutions, offering a glimpse into the freedom and flexibility of wireless collaboration. These technologies bring ease and efficiency to modern collaboration spaces, making meetings and presentations more dynamic and impactful.

Crestron's legacy of control and automation will also be on full display as the backbone for each of the dynamic demonstrations. Whether it is boardrooms, classrooms, homes, or hotels, Crestron's intuitive control systems ensure seamless integration and unmatched reliability. The Crestron DM NVX® AV-over-IP platform delivers flexible, scalable, and high-performance audio and video distribution, and powers impressive applications for any event, large or small. Additionally, visitors will dive into the future of smart homes with Crestron Home® OS, a system that unifies entertainment, lighting, climate control, and security into one personalized, intuitive interface—transforming home automation to enhance comfort, convenience, and safety.

"Our global experience centers have long been an important pillar of our business and are key locations for offering hands-on interactions. This New York City location is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and continuing to push the boundaries of what we can offer. We want our clients to see firsthand how Crestron solutions can transform their spaces and enhance their lives," concluded Hintze.

The Crestron Experience Center is open to the public by appointment. To schedule a visit, please contact us here.

About Crestron

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work everywhere in the world – from desktops to boardrooms, offices to multinationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you will need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration, all managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring, and upgrading. At Crestron, we create simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron at www.crestron.com.

All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. ©2024 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron Press Contact

Caster Communications

O: 401-792-7080

[email protected]

SOURCE Crestron Electronics