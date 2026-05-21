New partnership positions Crestron at the center of one of the world's most ambitious stadium transformations

ROCKLEIGH, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestron Electronics, a global leader in workplace and smart home technology, today announced it has been named the Official Smart Hospitality Systems of Espai Barça, the landmark project redefining Spotify Camp Nou and its surrounding district into a next-generation, always-on destination.

Espai Barça & Crestron: Transforming Spotify Camp Nou — the home of FC Barcelona Speed Speed Crestron Powers the Future of Spotify Camp Nou as the Official Smart Hospitality Systems of Espai Barça Crestron Electronics

Espai Barça is FC Barcelona's landmark initiative to modernize and expand its stadium and campus, reimagining one of the world's most iconic sports venues as a year-round destination for sport, business, hospitality, and community engagement. As part of a multi-year collaboration, Crestron has already and will continue to deliver the underlying technology infrastructure across Spotify Camp Nou, providing an integrated ecosystem of content, collaboration, and control solutions.

"Espai Barça is about building what the modern venue should be. Going beyond the match days of each season, this new venue is primed to be active and lively all 365 days of the year," said Brad Hintze, EVP, Global Customer Success & Marketing for Crestron. "Crestron is powering the infrastructure behind it by enabling every space to adapt instantly, operate seamlessly, and deliver consistent experiences at massive scale."

A Fully Realized Venue

Originally built for another era, Spotify Camp Nou is being redefined as a flexible, connected environment designed to perform every day of the year, not just on match day. From hospitality suites, locker rooms, and VIP areas to press rooms, meeting spaces, and operational hubs, Crestron technology is embedded across the entire venue.

At the core:

A single, unified platform for content, collaboration, and control

Instant room transformation between events, meetings, and match day experiences

Consistent user experiences across hundreds of environments

The result: a stadium that behaves less like a venue and more like a high-performance digital ecosystem – where every room becomes a revenue opportunity and a new reason for the city of Barcelona to gather together.

"Crestron's arrival as Official Smart Hospitality Systems Partner is another important step in our ambition to make Espai Barça a global benchmark for innovation, connectivity and premium hospitality," said Marc Bruix, Global Partnerships Director at FC Barcelona. "Through this partnership, Spotify Camp Nou will become a smarter, more flexible and multifunctional venue, capable of delivering seamless and world-class experiences for fans, partners and visitors every single day of the year."

Engineered for Constant Performance

With capacity for more than 100,000 fans and a wide range of hospitality, media, and operational areas, Spotify Camp Nou is one of the most complex environments representing a new class of always-on venues. In a stadium where the energy and emotion of live events create unforgettable moments, the technology plays a critical role in enabling fluid and personalized experiences that help bring the venue to life.

Crestron's role is not simply to connect systems, but to standardize how every space operates. From VIP suites to control rooms, environments can be reconfigured instantly, with content, controls, and user experiences aligned across the entire venue.

This consistency allows staff to move seamlessly between spaces, reduce operational friction, and ensure that every interaction, whether on match day or during a corporate event, meets the same high standard.

A Model for Modern Infrastructure

While rooted in sport, the Espai Barça project represents a broader shift in how physical spaces are designed and operated. Instead of fragmented systems, the venue is built on a unified digital foundation that enables flexibility, scalability, and long-term adaptability.

By standardizing infrastructure across a large, complex environment, the project sets an example far beyond stadiums. Spotify Camp Nou demonstrates how organizations can simplify operations at scale, deliver consistent, high-quality user experiences, and transform physical assets into dynamic, multi-purpose environments. The same approach can be applied to campuses, hospitality portfolios, enterprise environments, and public infrastructure, anywhere organizations need to deliver consistent experiences across complex, multi-use spaces.

"Projects like Espai Barça represent the next chapter for large-scale venues and where the industry is heading," said Brad Hintze, EVP of Global Customer Success and Marketing at Crestron. "Organizations are no longer building spaces for a single purpose, but for continuous use that can power countless moments. Our role is to provide the infrastructure that makes those environments adaptable, scalable, and simple to operate, no matter the size or complexity."

For more information about the Spotify Camp Nou project, visit http://crestron.com/espaibarca

About Crestron

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work everywhere in the world – from desktops to boardrooms, offices to multinationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you will need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration, all managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring, and upgrading. At Crestron, we create simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron at www.crestron.com.

All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. ©2026 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron Press Contact

Caster Communications

O: 401-792-7080

[email protected]

SOURCE Crestron Electronics