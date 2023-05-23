Crestron Unveils New Product Categories Designed to Vastly Improve Hybrid Collaboration in Meeting Spaces Worldwide

New additions to the Crestron Digital Workplace Portfolio bring workflow, collaboration, and productivity with new desk scheduling, scalable audio, and an all-in-one collaboration bar.

MADRID, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestron Electronics , a global leader in workplace collaboration technology, today announces the largest expansion of the Crestron Digital Workplace portfolio to date. With a complete range of hybrid meeting solutions across the enterprise, Crestron introduces Crestron Desk Q and Crestron Desk Touch for desk scheduling, Crestron Flex Pods, a scalable tabletop wireless microphone and speaker platform, and the Crestron Videobar 70, an all-in-one collaboration bar for Microsoft Teams® Rooms, Zoom Rooms®, and BYOD meeting spaces.

Crestron is revolutionizing the modern workplace with solutions catering to every enterprise customer's needs. "We aim to be the ultimate partner for organizations seeking complete room solutions, company-wide workplace platforms, or both," stated Brad Hintze, Crestron EVP Global Marketing. "Our goal is to provide a seamless and consistent experience across every room in the workplace, regardless of its size or function. We strive to be the driving force behind workplace technology solutions that make a tangible difference in how people work. The new products in the Crestron portfolio make this happen."

Hybrid meetings have become essential for businesses to operate. Crestron provides enterprises with the tools to enable effective audio and video collaboration in every space, utilizing a broad product catalog and powerful management tools. In contrast, other solutions may require cobbling together multiple vendors to achieve the same level of reach and functionality across the enterprise. With Crestron, organizations have access to a comprehensive suite of hybrid meeting solutions that can be easily and seamlessly integrated to meet their unique needs without relying on multiple vendors or products.

"At Microsoft, we understand the vital role of hybrid meetings in supporting effective collaboration in today's workplace. It's essential to have hardware solutions that are certified to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Teams and meet the needs of small, medium, and large meeting spaces. We are pleased to see Crestron's continued commitment to innovation in this area. Their dedication to empowering customers with comprehensive hybrid meeting solutions makes them an invaluable partner," said Ilya Bukshteyn, Vice President, Microsoft Teams Calling and Devices at Microsoft.

Crestron Desk Q and Crestron Desk Touch are new additions to the existing Crestron line of scheduling solutions. Crestron delivers the most comprehensive scheduling hardware portfolio on the market and, with the introduction of desk scheduling solutions, extends that experience to the desk. A simple and seamless desk scheduling experience facilitates higher adoption and utilization of the tool, resulting in a more welcoming and productive office environment for workers. The compact form factor of the Desk Q with QR-code-based reservations is ideal for community workstations, hot desks, and hoteling, while the elegant touch interface of Desk Touch is ideal for semi-private offices, cubicles, and even stand-up spaces.

Crestron Flex Pods tabletop wireless audio solutions are a new addition to the Crestron Flex line, providing organizations with more choice in the microphone and speaker category. Audio is a critical component of hybrid meetings; in-person participants must be able to hear remote participants clearly, while also ensuring their own audio is captured reliably. Today's hybrid meetings require audio technology that is scalable and flexible with minimal setup time. Crestron Flex Pods provide a simplified approach for adding high-quality tabletop audio to meeting spaces, transforming a room to work as needed for each meeting, without being confined to fixed in-ceiling microphones or speakers. The Crestron Flex Pods Hub is a wireless receiver that is connected to the room UC device and communicates wirelessly with multiple (up to four) Crestron Flex Pods that can be placed throughout the room. Crestron Flex Pods can be deployed as part of a Crestron Flex or AirMedia® Wireless Collaboration Kit or standalone to seamlessly integrate with existing Crestron Flex C-Kits, AirMedia Receivers, or other BYOD solutions.

Crestron Videobar 70 is a powerful all-in-one collaboration bar that delivers a stellar meeting experience for Microsoft Teams, Zoom Rooms, and any BYOD service and is designed to provide a premium audiovisual experience for medium to large meeting rooms. The simple-to-deploy form factor includes built-in UC computing and intelligent features that capture participants vividly Four high-quality cameras work together to intelligently crop for the best image, ensuring the video captured is always a clear, well-framed view of the person speaking, even at 30 feet. The Crestron Videobar 70 gives customers an elegant interface for meeting control in a refined form factor, while the Android™ OS makes it an easy plug-and-play deployment.

Every hybrid meeting space has the same fundamental needs – high-quality audio and video and an easy-to-use meeting interface. However, each space needs the right product to deliver an excellent experience. Huddle spaces, boardrooms, training facilities, or auditoriums need specific solutions optimized for certain types of meetings or events. No matter the room size, conferencing platform, or supporting devices, Crestron Flex affords multiple products and form factors to deliver the best experience for the space with access to video conferencing, presentation, and intelligent room control.

"As the only hybrid meeting vendor with a product selection to support every space in an organization, we aim to empower our customers to maximize their productivity and collaboration while enhancing their overall experience," Hintze said, "At Crestron, our passion lies in being the driving force behind innovative workplace technology solutions that make a tangible difference in the way people work and interact with technology. These solutions lean into our vision of a workplace where technology enhances how people work, collaborate, and connect. Our news today is just another leap forward in equipping organizations with the tools to deliver the experience their employees deserve."

Crestron can uniquely deliver complete room solutions from UC to control, scheduling panels, shades, and end-to-end enterprise technology devices, platforms, and systems for any workplace. Crestron is the only hybrid meeting vendor with the product selection to support any size room within an organization providing customers consistency and a seamless experience across every room in the workplace. For more information on these or other Crestron solutions, visit www.Crestron.com.

Availability

Desk Touch will ship in July. Desk Q will ship in Q4 2023.

Crestron Flex Pods will ship in Q3 2023.

Crestron Videobar 70 will ship in Q4 2023.

