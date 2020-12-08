Crestview Partners Names Brian Cassidy and Alex Rose Co-Presidents

NEW YORK, Dec 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestview Partners ("Crestview"), a leading value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market, announced today the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Brian Cassidy and Alex Rose as Co-Presidents, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Cassidy will also continue to lead Crestview's media strategy and Mr. Rose will become the sole head of the firm's industrials strategy after having developed the vertical and served as its co-head since its inception. Barry Volpert, Crestview's Co-Founder, will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Volpert said, "We are excited to announce a natural evolution in our firm and team, with the goal of shifting increasing responsibility to our next generation of leaders. Brian and Alex are proven investors and have been responsible for many of our most successful investments. They have already made significant contributions as leaders of the firm, playing key roles in sourcing investments, serving as members of the Investment Committee, recruiting and mentoring our team and supporting our investor relations and fundraising efforts."

Tom Murphy, Partner and Co-Founder, added, "Today's appointments are about Crestview's future and a recognition of the strength of our next generation of leadership. We are proud of the success and strong reputation the firm has been able to achieve over the years. We are confident that Brian and Alex will continue to help lead Crestview to further growth and success in their new roles in the years ahead."

Brian Cassidy and Alex Rose commented, "This is a special organization with an extraordinary culture. Barry and Tom started and helped build Crestview into one of the most highly respected middle market private equity firms in the industry. We look forward to expanding upon the firm's strong foundation and working with the outstanding Crestview team to deliver excellent returns for our investors."

About Brian Cassidy

Brian Cassidy joined Crestview in 2004. He is a Partner of the firm and a member of the Investment Committee, serving as head of Crestview's media strategy. Mr. Cassidy is currently a board director of Camping World Holdings, Congruex Holdings, Framestore/Company 3, Hornblower Holdings, ICM Partners, Industrial Media, Viad Corp and WOW!. He was previously involved with Crestview's investments in Charter Communications, Cumulus Media, Insight Communications, Interoute Communications, NEP Group, OneLink Communications and ValueOptions.

Prior to joining Crestview, Mr. Cassidy worked in private equity at Boston Ventures, investing in the media and business services industries before becoming the acting CFO of a Boston Ventures' portfolio company, ec-Content. Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, where he advised companies in the consumer and business services sectors on capital markets and M&A transactions.

Mr. Cassidy received an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar, and an A.B. in physics from Harvard College.

About Alex Rose

Alex Rose joined Crestview in 2006. He is a Partner of the firm and a member of the Investment Committee, serving as head of Crestview's industrials strategy. Mr. Rose is chairman of ATC Drivetrain and currently serves on the boards of Accuride Corporation, Elo Touch Solutions, SyBridge Technologies and Upwell Water. He previously served on the boards of other Crestview investments, including JR Automation, Key Safety Systems, Martin Currie and Stackpole International.

Prior to joining Crestview, Mr. Rose was a business development associate at General Electric Company, where he evaluated and executed acquisitions for the specialty materials and infrastructure divisions. Before joining General Electric, he was an investment banking analyst in the mergers and strategic advisory group at Goldman Sachs.

Mr. Rose serves as chairman of the board of the Center for Urban Community Services (CUCS). He received an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an A.B., cum laude, in government from Harvard College.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Crestview Partners

Related Links

https://www.crestview.com

