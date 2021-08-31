Crestview Recovery is now in-network with Providence Health & Services

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestview Recovery is actively engaged with our Oregon health insurance industry to help reduce and eliminate out-of-pocket costs for our addiction recovery clients. We are excited to announce that our Portland rehab is now in-network with Providence Health & Services. This means no out-of-pocket costs for people with Providence insurance!

Providence is a part of the integrated delivery system of Providence Health & Services. They provide and administer health coverage to more than 650,000 members nationwide. Providence is committed to meeting our Portland community's needs by offering insurance for commercial groups, individuals, and families. They work with physicians, treatment centers, hospitals and pharmacies to keep your family healthy.

Long-Term Addiction Recovery

At Crestview Recovery, our life's work involves helping people take back their lives from drug and alcohol addiction in the safest, most compassionate clinical setting available. If a person you care about is losing their battle with addiction, Crestview Recovery can provide the therapeutic services necessary to help them heal and move forward in their lives. Contact Crestview Recovery to speak to a counselor and discuss treatment options for your loved one. Our treatment options here at Crestview include the following levels of care:

Residential treatment

Intensive outpatient treatment

Outpatient treatment

Partial hospitalization

Find a Portland Rehab Covered by Insurance

In addition to Providence and Moda Health, we also work with the following Oregon health insurance plans: Shasta, Cigna, Aetna, and United Health Care. If you are considering attending alcohol or drug rehab, it makes sense to find a Portland rehab that accepts your insurance.

Substance abuse disorder has become a public health crisis in the U.S. While everyone has the potential to develop a harmful chemical dependency, certain risk factors increase the likelihood of developing an addiction. No matter how defeated you feel, we want you to know that recovery is possible in the right environment with the right people. Crestview Recovery is a premier addiction treatment provider in the Pacific Northwest. To learn more about our philosophy, approach, and addiction treatment programs, contact us by calling [Direct].

