Crestview Strategy Expands to Washington, D.C.

Canada's Most Sought Out Advisor on United States Relations to Lead New Practice

OTTAWA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Crestview Strategy, a leading Canadian public affairs agency, announced the opening of its first international office in Washington, D.C. The United States advisory practice will be led by Maryscott "Scotty" Greenwood, as she joins Crestview Strategy as a Partner and the Managing Director of United States.

This international expansion continues Crestview Strategy's unprecedented growth over the past 24 months. With offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, and now Washington, D.C., Crestview Strategy's 40+ professionals across North America serve the world's biggest companies, providing counsel on government relations, public affairs strategy, campaigns, and strategic communications.

Scotty Greenwood is a highly sought-after advisor on Canada-United States economic and trade relations, serving as a compelling public speaker, panel moderator, and an insightful media commentator. A former diplomat to Canada with over two decades of experience in public affairs and government relations, Scotty is the CEO of the Canadian American Business Council and was most recently the co-leader of the Dentons LLP advocacy practice in Washington, D.C.

Crestview Strategy Canadian clients with interests in the United States will now have access to one of D.C.'s leading advisors on trade, regulated markets and political decision making in the United States Capitol. Scotty will focus on the opportunities that a ratified USMCA will provide for Mexico, the United States and Canada.

"I have worked closely with, and at times opposed to, Crestview Strategy over the years and am phenomenally impressed with their creativity and work ethic on behalf of clients. The opportunity to join forces with Canada's leading public affairs agency is irresistible," said Crestview Strategy Partner Scotty Greenwood. "There is important work to be done to support the Canadian American business community, and I look forward to building Crestview Strategy's practice in D.C. and serving clients on both sides of the border."

"Crestview Strategy continues to pursue our aggressive growth plan, and the opportunity to partner with Scotty to establish a senior presence and full service offering in Washington, D.C. is a critical step in this plan," said Crestview Strategy Partner Rob Moore. "It has been an unprecedented period of uncertainty and activity for companies, associations and industries that conduct business across the Canadian / American border. We are proud that Crestview Strategy now has a premier capability to provide practical, strategic solutions and advice, led by such a well-respected and experienced practitioner in this critical area."

