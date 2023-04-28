Crestwood Advisors Named to Inaugural USA Today List of Nation's Best Financial Advisory Firms

BOSTON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestwood Advisors ("Crestwood"), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston, is pleased to announce it has been named to the first-ever USA Today ranking of Best Financial Advisory Firms in the U.S.

USA Today developed the list in tandem with independent market research and data firm Statista. More than 32,000 Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms were considered by Statista, and the top list recognizes the top 500 firms that are most frequently recommended and best rated by the survey participants. In addition to survey results, Statista also included metrics in relation to assets under management in the final analysis.

"We are grateful to be recognized by USA Today on their inaugural list of the nation's best financial advisors," said Crestwood CEO and Managing Partner Michael Eckton. "We have proven again and again that our intense focus on serving our clients and supporting our employees is key to being a leading wealth management firm in today's highly competitive market."

Last year, Crestwood Advisors was named to the inaugural Forbes/Shook Top RIA Firms list of the top 100 firms in the nation. Earlier in 2022, the firm was named to the prestigious Barron's 2022 Top 100 RIA Firms list.

As a growing wealth advisory firm, Crestwood's nearly 50 financial planning and investment professionals, who serve families and individuals across New England, strive to meet clients wherever they are in life, providing guidance, tools and financial solutions to help them succeed.

The full methodology for the Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 list can be found here. Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

Please see Crestwood Advisors' important disclosures regarding awards and recognitions here.

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $4.3 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jay Scott

[email protected]

484-695-3774

SOURCE Crestwood Advisors