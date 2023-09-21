Crestwood Advisors Ranked No. 93 in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms List

Fast-growing New England advisory firm earns prestigious national accolade

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestwood Advisors ("Crestwood"), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston, is pleased to announce it has been named to the Barron's 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms list.

Crestwood ranked No. 93 on the prestigious national list.

This year's list was Barron's 8th annual ranking of independent advisory companies. The rankings are based on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and additional metrics. The list is intended to highlight the nation's best financial advisors and help improve industry standards.

"We are thrilled to again be named to this impressive national ranking," said Crestwood CEO/Managing Partner Michael Eckton. "We recognize that this honor is possible only through the continued partnerships between our incredible clients and dedicated team."

The full methodology for the Barron's 100 list can be found here. Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

Please see Crestwood Advisors' important disclosures regarding awards and recognitions here.

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with over $4 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

