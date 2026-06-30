CRESTWOOD STRATEGIES EXPANDS TO INCLUDE FULL SUITE OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS, GOVERNMENT RELATIONS, LEGAL & REGULATORY SERVICES

Former Dentons Partner Kelly Fair joins Crestwood leadership alongside new slate of strategic alliance partners

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Crestwood Strategies announces its expansion as a full service government relations, public affairs, legal and regulatory firm, partnering with some of the most respected names in law and Washington. Led by founder David Culver, Crestwood has developed a unique niche in DC's crowded consulting space, assisting clients in navigating complex, highly regulated markets and frontier industries like cannabis whose legal frameworks are actively being debated. Since its founding, Crestwood has established itself as one of Washington's foremost experts on cannabis policy and has been integral to shaping the federal conversation around this issue. With this expansion, Culver will further develop the firm's expertise in these areas.

Joining the firm's leadership is Kelly Fair who will serve as Principal and Strategic Partner. Successfully serving in General Counsel roles and Partner at Dentons US LP's Cannabis and Healthcare practices, Kelly brings over two decades of legal experience and expertise in complex regulatory matters, corporate strategy, hemp and cannabis policy, compliance, and M&A in emerging industries.

"The vision for Crestwood Strategies was always to be distinct from other DC lobby shops. By focusing on highly regulated markets and emerging industries that have yet to establish federal regulatory frameworks, we are setting ourselves apart," said David Culver, Crestwood Strategies Founder. "Achieving that vision would not be possible without Kelly. I've seen first hand her professionalism, strategic execution, and political deft navigating these complex issues. Her results speak for themselves and we are honored to have her join Crestwood to bring that expertise to our clients."

"Over the past seven years, David and I have established an unbeatable track record of delivering meaningful policy and commercial outcomes in the cannabis and hemp industries. Joining Crestwood Strategies is a natural next step," said Kelly Fair. "Crestwood is the ideal platform to continue driving exceptional results for our clients across multiple high-growth industries. I'm honored to be part of David's vision and look forward to expanding on the shared successes we have built together."

The firm operates through a curated network of strategic alliance partners that provide best-in-class capabilities across federal and state government relations, media relations, political strategy, international advisory, and regulatory execution. Those partners include:

Capitol Counsel: Federal government relations, congressional strategy, appropriations, and regulatory engagement.

Federal government relations, congressional strategy, appropriations, and regulatory engagement. Javelin: National communications strategy, media relations, message development, crisis communications, and public affairs execution.

National communications strategy, media relations, message development, crisis communications, and public affairs execution. Morland Clarke: International political strategy, sovereign and institutional relationships, cross-border business development, and strategic advisory services across the UK, Middle East, and global markets.

Together, Crestwood Strategies and its strategic partners provide clients with integrated capabilities spanning public policy, coalition development, regulatory navigation, political strategy, communications, market access, and complex stakeholder engagement.

About: Crestwood Strategies is a Washington, DC–based strategic advisory firm operating at the intersection of government, law, communications, business strategy, and complex regulated industries. The firm advises companies, investors, trade associations, and emerging growth platforms navigating high-stakes political, regulatory, and commercial environments across the United States and internationally.

SOURCE Crestwood Strategies