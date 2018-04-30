Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa

The shipment of more than 6700 rotable parts will ship to CTG's Headquarters in Yonkers, NY. The package will consist of new, overhauled and serviceable material previously supporting Lufthansa's Power-by-the-Hour style agreements, including parts for the following aircraft: Boeing 737 Classic, 737 NG, 747, 757, 767, 777, MD11; Airbus A310, A320, A330, A340; and Bombardier CRJ 200, 700, 900, and Q400.

CTG is known in the aviation parts industry for award-winning quality and service. The partnership with Lufthansa reinforces CTG's determined commitment to provide the high-level support critical to the success of the MROs, airlines and aircraft manufacturers they serve.

"Taking this next step in collaboration with Lufthansa means we are able to help our customers maintain profitability by keeping their fleets operational," said Joseph Mancino, Chief Executive Officer at CTG. "Offering this level of inventory at such a centralized location will be a win for the industry overall."

About CTG

CTG offers a full suite of supply chain solutions from parts to partnerships, supporting government, defense and commercial markets. From sourcing hard-to-find and obsolete parts, providing pro-active obsolescence solutions and excess inventory management to facilitating long-term sustainment and operational readiness, our focus is to optimize your supply chain so that your programs and systems remain operational, dependable and ready to get the job done.

CTG was recognized by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, as their 2016 Suppler of the Year, is a ten-time Boeing Silver Performance Excellence Award winner and in 2010, Lockheed Martin awarded CTG the Small Business of the Year Award; all evidence of the company's superior performance. To find out more, please visit CTGNOW.com.

Lufthansa Technik:

With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 25,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik's portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products.

