Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --­­ Crestwood Transportation is rewarding safe drivers with a dramatic increase in pay in its central region. With this increase, which began March 21, 2018, company tanker drivers in this region now start at up to $80,000 ­ $85,000 per year, and drivers with 10 or more years of experience start at up to $95,000.

"Safety is the number­one outcome we strive for and we want to reward new and current drivers by paying them an excellent income for their safe driving records," said Dave Renfrew, Crestwood's Director of Driver Resources. "This pay hike applies to drivers in the central region, which roughly encompasses an area including eastern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan."

"Along with this industry­leading pay, we also offer drivers a good quality of life, with some of the cleanest tanker work out there," Renfrew said. "And that's on top of health benefits which start the first day of employment, a 401(k) retirement plan and six paid holidays."

ABOUT CRESTWOOD TRANSPORTATION

With more than a quarter century of operating experience in transporting NGLs and bulk commodities, Crestwood Transportation serves customers by providing reliable and safe distribution of crude oil, condensate, water, and NGL products. A Top 15 U. S. tank truck carrier, Crestwood is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit DriveForCrestwood.com or call 844­520­4357.

