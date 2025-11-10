CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended September 30, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, November 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 reached ARS 110,133 million, compared to a loss of ARS 77,887 million in the same period of 2025. This result was mainly driven by the gain from changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties.





Adjusted EBITDA for the period totaled ARS 58,764 million, 39.7% lower than in the same quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA from the agribusiness segments amounted to ARS 5,648 million, while the urban properties and investments business (through IRSA) contributed ARS 57,589 million.





The 2026 regional agricultural campaign continues to progress under favorable weather conditions and slightly improving international commodity prices, although still at historically low levels. We expect to plant approximately 321,000 hectares across the region, representing a 7.4% increase compared to the 2025 campaign.





In September 2025, the Argentine government temporarily eliminated export taxes on main crops and beef for the remaining stock of the prior campaign, which boosted prices and improved margins.





The livestock business continues to benefit from firm cattle prices, supported by stronger international demand and a solid local market, generating very attractive margins.





On October 30, 2025, the Shareholders' Meeting approved a dividend distribution of ARS 93,782 million, consisting of ARS 65,080 million in cash and ARS 28,702 million in IRSA shares (~8% dividend yield).

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 3M FY 2026 ended September 30, 2025

Income Statement 09/30/2025 09/30/2024 Restated Agricultural Business Revenue 190,163 151,710 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 35,029 11,426 Urban Properties Revenues 103,202 95,517 Urban Properties Gross Profit 79,966 76,216 Consolidated Gross Profit 114,175 86,958 Consolidated results from Operations 264,985 (227,447) Result for the Period 110,133 (77,887)





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 36,844 (34,655) Non-Controlling interest 73,289 (43,232)





EPS (Basic) 60.53 (58.29) EPS (Diluted) 55.80 (58.29)





Balance Sheet 09/30/2025 06/30/2025 Current Assets 1,420,170 1,321,101 Non-Current Assets 4,418,988 4,071,436 Total Assets 5,839,158 5,392,537 Current Liabilities 1,067,234 1,061,567 Non-Current Liabilities 2,246,474 1,985,053 Total Liabilities 3,313,708 3,046,620 Non-Controlling Interest 1,439,959 1,317,404 Shareholders' Equity 2,525,450 2,345,917

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2025, was approximately USD 581.3 million. (63,184,415 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 9.20)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 01:00 PM Eastern Time / 03:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RcexurGPT8inRQm0-jLtoQ

Webinar ID: 824 6482 1687

Password: 487191

In addition, you can participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.