CRESYN Officially Launches: Boutique New Development Condo Debuts in Long Island City

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acre NY Realty is proud to announce the official sales launch of CRESYN, a six-story boutique condominium at 37-28 Crescent Street in Long Island City. Developed by ZD Jasper Realty and Winspire Development, with architecture by Lemay Architecture, D.P.C., the project introduces 39 refined residences designed around privacy, calm, and modern urban living.

CRESYN Heroshot CRESYN Interior Rendering

Rising along Crescent Street, CRESYN offers a more personal alternative to large high-rise living, pairing modern design, warm interiors, and a focused amenity collection with close access to transit, dining, culture, and neighborhood services.

Inside the residences, ceiling heights reach up to 10'3", while wide-plank hardwood floors and triple-paned floor-to-ceiling windows bring warmth, natural light, and a stronger feeling of space. Select homes also feature private terraces, extending daily living outdoors with fresh air and neighborhood views.

Kitchens and baths continue the same focus on daily comfort. In the kitchens, warm Amberleaf cabinetry is paired with polished sintered stone countertops and backsplashes, Bosch appliances, Blanco sinks, and Newport brass faucets. Bathrooms are finished with large-format porcelain tile, Grohe fixtures, custom mirrored medicine cabinets, TOTO toilets, and Duravit bathtubs in select homes.

Beyond the residences, CRESYN offers amenities that support privacy and convenience, including an attended doorman, smart intercom access, CCTV monitoring, Amazon Hub lockers, mail and package rooms, bicycle storage, and private storage. Residents also have access to an indoor wellness space and a landscaped rooftop terrace with skyline views and BBQ grills.

Building on its focus on comfort and everyday ease, CRESYN also benefits from a location that keeps residents closely connected to the rest of the city. The building is near the N and W subway lines, offering convenient access to Manhattan, Astoria, and other parts of Queens. Daily needs and neighborhood destinations are also close by, from local restaurants and cafés to fitness studios, markets, and cultural venues such as the Museum of the Moving Image and Regal UA Kaufman Astoria.

"Long Island City continues to draw buyers who want city access without giving up a more personal home experience," said Cathy Huang, CEO of Acre NY Realty. "CRESYN brings those ideas together through its boutique scale, warm interiors, practical amenities, and convenient access to Manhattan and the surrounding Queens neighborhoods."

With sales now officially launched, CRESYN offers buyers a boutique home in Long Island City, combining modern design, daily convenience, and a calm residential setting.

Acre NY Realty is proud to serve as the exclusive sales and marketing representative for CRESYN. Our team will continue to share the latest updates on availability, private showings, project milestones, and market insights as the development moves forward.

For more information, current availability, or to schedule a private tour, please visit www.cresynlic.com.

About Acre NY Realty

Acre NY Realty is a New York real estate brokerage serving buyers, sellers, renters, investors, and developers across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and New Jersey. With bilingual English and Chinese service for both local and international clients, Acre combines data analysis, social media strategy, and AI-enabled tools to help clients make more informed real estate decisions and achieve broader market exposure. Through long-term working relationships with multiple law firms and accounting firms, Acre provides a more connected, one-stop service experience across the transaction process. Acre NY Realty has achieved $300M+ in annual sales volume and continues to play a leading role in the New York real estate market.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Acre NY Realty