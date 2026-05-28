ACRE Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary: Surpassing $300M in Sales Volume and Redefining the Real Estate Platform through AI and Media Integration

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRE, a leading tech-driven real estate brokerage and operating platform, proudly announces its fifth anniversary, marking a half-decade of explosive growth and industry transformation. Since its inception on April 1, 2021, ACRE has evolved from a boutique startup into a regional powerhouse, surpassing $300 million in annual sales volume and completing over 1,000 transactions in the past year alone.

ACRE Founder & CEO — Cathy Huang ACRE NY REALTY

Founded by Cathy Huang, ACRE was built on the premise that the future of real estate lies at the intersection of professional expertise, digital media, and cutting-edge technology. Today, that vision has materialized into a robust ecosystem that supports over 150 agents and represents some of the most prestigious new developments in the Greater New York and New Jersey areas.

Strategic Expansion and New Development Leadership

2025 served as a definitive year for ACRE's market expansion. The firm officially launched its New Development division, securing exclusive representation for premier projects including The Farrington, The Prince, Urban 21, Stanhope Foundry, and The Kent. The firm is also preparing for the highly anticipated global launches of Parisian and Cresyn later this year.

"ACRE was never intended to be just another brokerage; it was designed as a platform for growth—for our clients, our developers, and our agents," said Cathy Huang, Founder of ACRE.

"Reaching the $300M milestone is a testament to our team's resilience and our commitment to a 'people-first' culture, even as we aggressively integrate the latest AI technologies to stay ahead of market trends."

The "Storm" in New Jersey

A key highlight of ACRE's fifth year is the unprecedented success of its New Jersey expansion. Led by its dedicated leadership team, the New Jersey office surpassed $100 million in sales volume within its inaugural year, establishing ACRE as a dominant force across the Hudson River.

A Media and AI-Driven Ecosystem

Setting ACRE apart from traditional firms is its proprietary media engine and AI-integrated workflows. In 2025, ACRE's media platforms generated over 5 million impressions and fielded more than 20,000 inquiries, providing its agents with a data-driven competitive edge. By automating operational workflows through AI, ACRE allows its professionals to focus on high-value advisory services, significantly increasing transaction efficiency and client satisfaction.

A Culture of Personal and Professional Milestones

Beyond the numbers, ACRE's success is rooted in its unique corporate culture. The firm celebrates a 150-person strong team of core leaders and agents who have transitioned from early-stage professionals to divisional heads. "ACRE is a place where people build careers, friendships, and families," added Cathy Huang. "Seeing our top leaders reach personal milestones alongside professional record-breaking years is the true definition of our success."

About ACRE

ACRE is a modern real estate operating platform headquartered in New York City, specializing in residential sales, luxury rentals, and new development marketing. By leveraging a powerful combination of digital media, AI technology, and local market expertise, ACRE provides comprehensive solutions for developers, investors, and homeowners across New York and New Jersey.

Media Contact:

Jackie Han

7746707398

[email protected]

SOURCE Acre NY Realty