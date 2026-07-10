Construction Begins at 51-02 Roosevelt Avenue, a New Landmark Building Rising in Sunnyside

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acre NY Realty is proud to announce that construction has officially begun at 51-02 Roosevelt Avenue, a new 19-story condominium rising at the border of Sunnyside. Construction commenced on July 8, 2026, marking a major milestone for a significant new addition to the Sunnyside corridor.

The development is led by Hiwin Group USA, whose previous work includes 300 West 30th Street in Chelsea, a 16-story, 69-residence condominium. The building sold out in only nine months, marking a strong sales performance for a boutique Manhattan new development.

51-02 Roosevelt Avenue Exterior Rendering 51-02 Roosevelt Avenue Groundbreaking Ceremony

At 51-02 Roosevelt Avenue, Hiwin Group USA is bringing forward a new project planned to introduce 84 residential units, including 70 one-bedroom homes and 14 two-bedroom homes, along with ground-floor retail, commercial office space, community-oriented medical space, residential recreation areas, terraces, and parking access.

Rising along Roosevelt Avenue, the development is positioned to become a new visual landmark for Sunnyside. 51-02 Roosevelt Avenue represents a rare high-rise addition to the neighborhood, bringing a new architectural presence to the corridor while supporting the area's continued evolution as a vibrant, transit-connected residential destination.

Located near the 7 train and surrounded by restaurants, shops, local businesses, and established residential blocks, 51-02 Roosevelt Avenue benefits from the connectivity and everyday convenience that continue to define Sunnyside's appeal. As demand grows for well-located homes outside Manhattan, the project responds to buyers seeking accessibility, value, and neighborhood character within New York City.

"51-02 Roosevelt Avenue is more than a new residential building. It is a meaningful addition to the Sunnyside community," said Cathy Huang, CEO of Acre NY Realty. "With its height, visibility program, and strong transit access, this project has the potential to become a true neighborhood landmark. Acre NY Realty is honored to represent this development and support its next stage from construction through market launch."

Acre NY Realty is proud to serve as the exclusive sales and marketing representative for 51-02 Roosevelt Avenue. As construction progresses, Acre NY Realty will continue to share project updates, market insights, and future information regarding availability, pricing, and sales appointments.

About Acre NY Realty

Acre NY Realty is a New York real estate brokerage serving buyers, sellers, renters, investors, and developers across New York and New Jersey. With bilingual English and Chinese service for both local and international clients, Acre combines data analysis, social media strategy, and AI-enabled tools to help clients make more informed real estate decisions and achieve broader market exposure. Through long-term working relationships with multiple law firms and accounting firms, Acre provides a more connected, one-stop service experience across the transaction process. Acre NY Realty has achieved $300M+ in annual sales volume and continues to play a leading role in the New York real estate market.

Media Contact:

Jackie Han

2016538880

[email protected]

SOURCE Acre NY Realty