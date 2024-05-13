Crete Academy Honors Hiya Health with Harmony Award for Hiya Helps Program, Empowering Children's Health

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiya Health (Hiya), the leading children's wellness brand, was recently honored with the Harmony Award from Crete Academy, a non-profit charter school in South Central Los Angeles, for the brand's significant contributions to the school's Harmony Program. The award acknowledges individuals and organizations providing essential resources to children in need.

Crete Academy's Harmony Program works with kids, including those experiencing homelessness and poverty, who need comprehensive services, such as vitamins, food, medical care, dental care, mental health services, housing support, and hygiene supplies. Hiya's mission aligns with Crete Academy's program, as both strive to promote holistic student wellness and help those most in need.

Hiya's inception arose from the realization that the nutritional inadequacy and excessive sugar content in existing children's vitamins potentially exacerbated the very health issues those products were meant to address. Through its Hiya Helps program, Hiya gives back to the community by providing nutrition and education, furthering the brand's mission of helping kids become healthier.

"We are incredibly grateful to Hiya for their generous donation of children's vitamins to the students in our community," said Chief Business Officer Brett Mitchell, Crete Academy. "Access to high-quality nutrition is essential for children to learn, grow, and thrive. Hiya's commitment to reimagining children's health through optimized nutrition aligns perfectly with our mission at Crete Academy."

"We started Hiya Health with a simple goal: to help kids live healthier lives. It's truly humbling for us to stand by Crete Academy's side and support them in ensuring that every student has access to the nutrition they need to thrive," said Darren Litt, CEO and co-founder of Hiya.

Hiya's donation of millions of vitamins and continued nutritional education will help ensure that every child at Crete Academy has access to foundational nutrition and a brighter future.

LA Dodger Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, and their foundation, the Betts Family Foundation, were co-award winners of the Crete Harmony Award.

About Hiya Health

Hiya Health is on a mission to reimagine children's health through optimized nutrition. Its namesake superpowered chewable vitamin is a nutrient-dense, sugar-free option for parents seeking to build lifelong health for their children. Hiya vitamins are made in the U.S.A., come from real fruits and vegetables, are non-GMO, and free of preservatives, yeast, wheat, dairy, gluten, eggs, soy, artificial colors, and flavors, and are naturally derived from monk fruit for kid-approved taste. Hiya is initially provided in a reusable, recyclable bottle, with monthly fresh vitamins delivered straight to your door in recyclable packets and subscriptions offered in various configurations. Head to www.hiyahealth.com to get your child's superpowers charged, and follow our journey at @hiyahealth.

About Crete Academy

Crete Academy delivers an educational program to students TK-6th grade who are homeless and living in poverty, that meets their physical, mental and emotional needs while developing strong character and critical thinking skills so that each child is prepared for college and beyond. Our vision is that one day, the cycle of poverty will end, and children who once were homeless and living in poverty will be leaders of this world. Our mission is to not only meet their educational needs but also the physical, mental, and emotional requirements of our students, fostering strong character and critical thinking skills. We exist to bridge gaps and provide equitable educational opportunities, ensuring every child has a chance to thrive despite their circumstances.

CONTACT

Madelyn Fitzpatrick

323-970-8816

[email protected]

SOURCE Hiya Health