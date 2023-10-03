CRETE MECHANICAL GROUP ENTERS DALLAS MARKET THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH VERSATILE REFRIGERATION

Crete Mechanical Group

03 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Crete Mechanical Group, a leading nationwide building solutions provider, expands its HVAC and refrigeration services by partnering with Versatile Refrigeration in Dallas, TX.

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete Mechanical Group ("Crete"), a leading national building solutions provider, is excited to announce its strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Versatile Refrigeration ("Versatile"), a prominent HVAC and refrigeration company based in Dallas, TX. This partnership marks Crete's entry into the Dallas market and underscores its commitment to growth and excellence in the HVAC and refrigeration industry.

Versatile's team of EPA certified technicians are dedicated to putting the customer experience first, which aligns perfectly with Crete's core values — integrity, teamwork, and relentlessness. "We are thrilled to welcome Versatile to our partner network and expand our reach in Texas to the Dallas market," said Mike Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Crete.

Versatile is led by its founder Trent King, who fosters a team environment and provides ample opportunities for career advancement. "Our partnership with Crete will provide several growth opportunities including additional career development resources for our current and future employees. We are looking forward to what we will achieve together, "said Trent King.

About Crete Mechanical Group
Crete Mechanical Group (CMG) is a national provider of essential building services to commercial, industrial and government markets. Crete offers customers a high-quality, multi-service solution for HVAC, mechanical, electrical, network cabling, plumbing and automation services to support safe, energy-efficient and productive facilities. For our partners, CMG provides the resources of a large organization while maintaining the freedom to continue operating their successful businesses.

About Versatile Refrigeration
Serving the North, Northeast, Central and South Texas regions, Versatile Refrigeration offers a wide range of commercial, industrial, and residential HVAC and refrigeration services, including comprehensive maintenance plans, parts replacement, and repairs.

