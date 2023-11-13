Crete Mechanical Group Enters Nashville Market by Partnering With S&W Contracting

Crete Mechanical Group ("Crete") is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with S&W Contracting Company ("S&W"), a specialized electrical company based in Tennessee.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete Mechanical Group ("Crete"), a leading nationwide multi-service building solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with S&W Contracting Company ("S&W"), a specialized electrical company based in Tennessee. This collaboration marks Crete's entry into the Nashville and Murfreesboro markets.

S&W Contracting Company is a well-established player in the electrical industry, focused on commercial and industrial services with an expertise in traffic signals. The partnership with Crete represents a significant opportunity to expand the scope of services and reach new heights in the Nashville market.

"We are thrilled to welcome S&W and their team as our first acquisition in Tennessee. This partnership allows us to provide exceptional electrical services to the Nashville area," said Mike Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Crete.

Richie Bolin, President at S&W Contracting Company, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership: "Joining forces with Crete provides us with the support we need to continue to grow while maintaining the ability to execute the top-notch electrical services our customers have come to expect from S&W."

The collaboration between Crete and S&W is based on a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. By working together, they aim to deliver exceptional electrical solutions and serve the diverse needs of businesses and communities in the Nashville area.

About Crete Mechanical Group

Crete Mechanical Group is a nationwide multi-service building solutions provider with a vast network of local partners who are united in improving the communities we serve. Through our partners, we provide a host of energy efficient building services across commercial HVAC, electrical, plumbing, building automation and controls. For our partners, Crete provides the resources and reach of a large organization while maintaining the freedom to continue operating their successful businesses.

About S & W Contracting Company

S&W Contracting Company is a specialized electrical company based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with a strong emphasis on traffic signals, commercial and industrial electrical services. S&W prides themselves on fostering growth and innovation while providing top-quality electrical solutions to businesses and communities in the Nashville and middle Tennessee areas.

