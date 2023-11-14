Crete Mechanical Group Expands Presence Through Partnership With C&C Service

Crete Mechanical Group, a nationwide multi-service building solutions provider, expands its HVAC services to Stamford, CT by partnering with C&C Service.

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete Mechanical Group ("Crete"), is excited to announce its strategic acquisition of a majority stake in C&C Service, LLC ("C&C"), a highly experienced HVAC services firm based in Stamford, Connecticut. This collaboration marks Crete's further expansion within the Northeast region and underscores its dedication to offering top-tier services nationwide.

With their unwavering focus on quality services, innovation and customer satisfaction, C&C has established itself as a premier provider of HVAC services throughout Connecticut. "C&C brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our partner network and marks our entrance into the Connecticut market. We are ecstatic to have C&C join the Crete family," said Mike Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Crete.

"Joining forces with Crete opens up new opportunities for us as well as our customers. We are excited about expanding the high-quality services we deliver every day to our customers," stated Kevin Carpenter, President of C&C.

About Crete Mechanical Group

Crete Mechanical Group is a nationwide multi-service building solutions provider with a vast network of local partners who are united in improving the communities we serve. Through our partners, we provide a host of energy efficient building services across commercial HVAC, electrical, plumbing, building automation and controls. For our partners, Crete provides the resources and reach of a large organization while maintaining the freedom to continue operating their successful businesses.

About C&C Service, LLC

C&C Service, LLC is a highly experienced HVAC services and design firm based in Stamford, Connecticut. With a focus on quality and innovation, C&C provides top-tier HVAC solutions to businesses and communities in the Northeast. The company is dedicated to growth and expanding its service offerings while maintaining a customer-centric approach.

SOURCE Crete Mechanical Group