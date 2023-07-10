CRETE MECHANICAL GROUP PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN LEGACY

News provided by

Crete Mechanical Group

10 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Crete Mechanical Group, a leading national building solutions provider, expands its geographical presence and specialized electrical and automation offerings by partnering with American Legacy.

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete Mechanical Group (CMG) has acquired majority stake of American Legacy, a provider of specialized electrical service and low voltage work including automation, security, and infrastructure. The partnership adds over 40 highly specialized employees to the CMG family. Based in the Kansas City area, American Legacy is the most recent geographic expansion within the CMG network. "This partnership pioneers Crete's presence in Missouri and provides the perfect opportunity for diversifying the services we are able to provide our clients in our Central region," said Mike Cox, Chief Executive Officer at CMG.

American Legacy, founded in 2007, is an industrial and commercial electrical contractor based out of Lee's Summit, MO, in the Kansas City area. The company is a leading contractor for building automation controls with a diverse client base comprised of schools, airports, casinos, distribution centers, municipalities, manufacturers, and venues. "We are excited about the growth opportunity that Crete's Endorsed Partner model provides, and we are looking forward to working with like-minded contractors who share our commitment to providing top-level service to our customers," said Randy McKinnis, President at American Legacy.

About Crete Mechanical Group
Crete Mechanical Group is a nationwide multi-service solutions provider with a vast network of local partners who are united in improving the communities we serve. Through our partners, we provide a host of essential building services across commercial HVAC, electrical, plumbing, building automation and controls. Throughout it all, we focus on building strong, lasting relationships with our customers. We combine the resources of a large organization with the freedom to continue operating your business.

About American Legacy
American Legacy is a full-service industrial and commercial electrical contractor that since its founding in 2007 has distinguished itself as a provider of specialized electrical and low voltage work, including automation, security, and infrastructure.

