Crete Mechanical Group Partners with Hillard Electric

Crete Mechanical Group ("Crete"), a leading nationwide multi-service solutions provider, expands its footprint as well as its electrical and automation offerings by partnering with Hillard Electric.



TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete has acquired a majority stake in Hillard Electric, a service-focused electrical and automation business in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area. The partnership adds over 50 highly specialized employees to the Crete family. Hillard Electric is the most recent geographic expansion within the Crete Partner network. "Hillard Electric embodies the entrepreneurial spirit we look for when partnering. The new partnership expands the reach of our network, marking our entry into the Michigan market," said Mike Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Crete.

Hillard Electric, founded in 2005, specializes in high-tech commercial, institutional, and industrial electrical service and installation. The company combines state-of-the-art technology with a solid, traditional work ethic to deliver top-tier electrical and automation services. "By joining the Crete Partner network, we not only expand our geographical reach but are able to offer our customers additional services while ensuring the same quality workmanship and service we are known for," said Neil Hillard, President at Hillard Electric.

Crete continues to seek commercial HVAC, plumbing, electrical, energy efficiency, controls, and automation companies to continue its aggressive growth trajectory.

About Crete Mechanical Group

Crete Mechanical Group is a nationwide multi-service solutions provider with a vast network of local partners who are united in improving the communities we serve. Through our partners, we provide a host of essential building services across commercial HVAC, electrical, plumbing, building automation and controls. For our partners, Crete provides the resources of a large organization while maintaining their freedom to continue operating their successful businesses. Partners in the Crete network are united in delivering superior service, advanced expertise, stringent safety standards and a relentless commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and integrity.

About Hillard Electric

Hillard Electric is an experienced electrical business with the capacity to deliver and service complete electrical systems and automation solutions for commercial, industrial, manufacturing, and municipal customers.

SOURCE Crete Mechanical Group