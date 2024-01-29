CRETE UNITED ANNOUNCES NEW BRAND IDENTITY

High-Growth Mechanical Services Platform on the Forefront of Energy Efficient Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete United, a leading provider of energy eﬃciency and mechanical services, today announced its rebranding from Crete Mechanical Group. Across a growing national network of local service professionals, the company provides HVAC, electrical, plumbing, building automation and IoT controls, and other sustainable energy solutions to a wide variety of commercial clients. The new brand represents Crete United's integrated approach to driving energy eﬃciency through a suite of services that help customers modernize their mechanical systems, save resources, make better decisions about their energy management programs and improve the built environment.

Crete United is comprised of over more than 4,000 employees that together serve all 50 states. The company's unique partner network strategy is guided by a strategic framework of collaboration and nationwide reach while maintaining local leadership and service quality. Crete United is dedicated to staying at the forefront of energy eﬃcient solutions as a fundamental and diﬀerentiated part of its service oﬀering.

"Our new brand aﬃrms our commitment to providing a comprehensive portfolio of energy eﬃcient services and solutions, delivered by trusted, local mechanical, electrical and plumbing providers across the country," said Crete United CEO Mike Cox. "With 40% of greenhouse gases (GHGs) currently coming from buildings, we see a tremendous opportunity to make the places we live, work and play healthier, which will be a primary goal as we continue our upward trajectory."

Driven by a focused M&A strategy and strong organic growth engine, Crete United generated approximately 40% revenue growth in 2023 and has a near-term revenue target of $1 billion. Ridgemont Equity Partners provided growth capital to the company in 2022, alongside the founders and management, and continues to support Crete United's acquisition program and integration process. To learn more about becoming a partner organization of Crete United, please visit creteunited.com.

