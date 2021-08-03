CREtelligent Adds Former SBA Chief Environmental Engineer

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CREtelligent.com, a leading commercial real estate due diligence firm, today announced that Stephen Reynolds, former chief environmental engineer for the Small Business Administration (SBA), has joined the CREtelligent team. The move is part of the company's overall strategy to enhance its support to lenders who originate SBA 504 and 7a loans.

Reynolds has over 25 years in the environmental field and has planned, managed and coordinated environmental engineering projects needed to achieve and maintain federal, state and local regulatory compliance. As the chief environmental engineer for the Small Business Administration (SBA), he was instrumental in developing, implementing and revising environmental review guidelines on commercial real estate properties.

"We're delighted to have Stephen join the CREtelligent team," said Anthony Romano, CEO of CREtelligent. "His experience reviewing thousands of site assessments and advised lending institutions and certified development companies (CDCs) on environmental regulations will be invaluable to our clients," continued Romano. "We expect to leverage Stephen's expertise to help our clients navigate the SBA due diligence process and avoid screen outs, as well as help on other small balance lending programs."

After his tenure with the SBA, Reynolds founded R&C Environmental Solutions, a firm providing consulting services to lenders, CDCs and small business owners on environmental related matters. In joining the CREtelligent team, Reynolds said he can offer his clients additional services. "Not all due diligence falls within a scope of an RSRA or a Phase I ESA. In addition to those, CREtelligent offers cost-effective environmental screening tools and other levels of due diligence not available through other firms including inspections, valuation solutions, zoning reports and land surveys," said Reynolds.

Reynolds has been a guest speaker for several trade associations including the National Association of Guaranteed Government Lenders (NAGGL), the National Association of Development Corporations (NADCO), Environmental Bankers Association (EBA), America East and America West. He was a member of the ASTM task group responsible for the current ASTM E 1527-13 standard.

About CREtelligent.com. Commercial Real Estate. Simplified.

CREtelligent opened its doors more than six-years-ago as eScreenLogic, a Commercial Real Estate (CRE) environmental due diligence firm focused on desktop, RSRA, Phase I, and Phase II site assessments and reporting for commercial lenders, insurance companies, and brokers. The company has grown quickly and market demand for a "one-stop" CRE due diligence platform that offers more than environmental expertise for lenders and corporate entities has become clear. As a result, we've expanded to offer not only our full-service Environmental reporting but Valuation, Flood, Full Portfolio Asset Risk Monitoring and a number of other "Platform-as-a-Service" offerings too.

Commercial Real Estate Due Diligence, Simplified isn't just a tagline, it's become our product development mantra. We are building the tools that you need to face the new markets we all find ourselves in today. This unique innovation-based approach enables our clients to make fast, accurate, and intelligent commercial real estate transaction decisions faster and simpler than ever before.

