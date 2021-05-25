CREtelligent Expands Solution Suite with Automated Valuation Model for Commercial Properties

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CREtelligent.com today announced the addition of a Commercial Automated Valuation Model (CAVM) to its suite of real estate solutions. Through a partnership with Collateral Analytics (a Black Knight company), CREtelligent can now deliver an estimated property value to a commercial real estate professional in under 30 seconds.

With over a decade of leading-edge data science, econometrics, machine learning and artificial intelligence expertise, the Collateral Analytics CAVM provides the most advanced valuation model on the market.

"In the business of commercial real estate, knowing the value of your assets at any point in time gives you an advantage and can be instrumental in managing risk and maximizing returns," said Anthony Romano, CEO of CREtelligent. "In some situations, speed is important, and the time and cost of a full appraisal is not an option," said Romano, adding that the CAVM is not USPAP compliant or intended to replace an appraisal, but used to make or support value assumptions. Automated valuation models have been used for decades in the residential market and have grown in popularity in commercial market in recent years.

The CREtelligent CAVM provides an instant estimated property value or probable price and includes comparables used with low, high, mean and median ranges. It is loaded with property information including loan, tax, sales history, market statistics, rental prices, net operating incomes, rent rolls, and more. A CAVM can be generated for a single property or a portfolio and can be used on any property type: multifamily, industrial, retail, or office.

Romano said the company plans to further its offerings in the valuation space, noting that commercial evaluations and broker price opinions are valuation reports the company currently provides on its RADIUS platform.

About CREtelligent.com. Commercial Real Estate. Simplified.

CREtelligent opened its doors more than six-years-ago as eScreenLogic, a Commercial Real Estate (CRE) environmental due diligence firm focused on desktop, RSRA, Phase I, and Phase II site assessments and reporting for commercial lenders, insurance companies, and brokers. The company has grown quickly and market demand for a "one-stop" CRE due diligence platform that offers more than environmental expertise for lenders and corporate entities has become clear. As a result, we've expanded to offer not only our full-service Environmental reporting but Valuation, Flood, Full Portfolio Asset Risk Monitoring and a number of other "Platform-as-a-Service" offerings too.

Commercial Real Estate Due Diligence, Simplified isn't just a tagline, it's become our product development mantra.

We are building the tools that you need to face the new markets we all find ourselves in today. This unique innovation-based approach enables our clients to make fast, accurate, and intelligent commercial real estate transaction decisions faster and simpler than ever before.

