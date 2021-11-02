CREtelligent Launches Nation's First Property Condition PreScreen

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CREtelligent.com today announced the addition of a Property Condition PreScreen report to its suite of commercial real estate due diligence, PropTech solutions. By aggregating powerful data sets from several commercial real estate due diligence data sources, the report provides an instant view into a commercial property's likely conditions prior to any physical inspection.

"There are times when a commercial real estate professional needs fast insights into underlying property conditions. While site visits, inspections, and PCAs are essential tools, the reality is in some cases speed and cost play a role and a quick glance at a property is all you need," said Anthony Romano, CEO of CREtelligent.

The easy to interpret prescreen reports are ordered and delivered via the CREtelligent RADIUS platform in less than 30 seconds and identify areas of potential concern as well as a risk rating of low, moderate or elevated. The report is loaded with valuable information including the physical attributes of the site and structure(s), a summary of ownership, estimate of roof age and useful life, replacement costs, historical maintenance activity and value impact, permit activity and more.

The Property Condition PreScreen provides instant insights for significantly less cost than other solutions and is used under certain scenarios. Romano said his team developed the prescreen after hearing feedback from the industry. "Sometimes you just need to check the pulse, and other times you need the complete physical," said Romano.

CREtelligent also provides detailed property inspections such as ASTM-compliant Property Condition Assessments, but Romano says the prescreen aligns perfectly with the company's goal of combining high tech and high touch services and solutions. "In each key area of due diligence – environmental, valuation, zoning, hazard/climate, and now property conditions – our goal is to provide instant insights right through to full in-depth investigations such as PCAs or Phase Is. We now offer instant screening tools in all of these highly specialized areas," said Romano.

The Property Condition PreScreen reports are available on RADIUS, CREtelligent's cloud-based "Platform-as-a-Service" that allows you to order, receive, and archive environmental reports, valuations, property condition assessments, zoning reports, land surveys and more all on one secure platform.

About CREtelligent.com. Commercial Real Estate. Simplified.

CREtelligent opened its doors more than six-years-ago as eScreenLogic, a Commercial Real Estate (CRE) environmental due diligence firm focused on desktop, RSRA, Phase I, and Phase II site assessments and reporting for commercial lenders, insurance companies, and brokers. The company has grown quickly and market demand for a "one-stop" CRE due diligence platform that offers more than environmental expertise for lenders and corporate entities has become clear. As a result, we've expanded to offer not only our full-service Environmental reporting but Valuation, Flood, Full Portfolio Asset Risk Monitoring and a number of other "Platform-as-a-Service" offerings too.

Commercial Real Estate Due Diligence, Simplified isn't just a tagline, it's become our product development mantra.

We are building the tools that you need to face the new markets we all find ourselves in today. This unique innovation-based approach enables our clients to make fast, accurate, and intelligent commercial real estate transaction decisions faster and simpler than ever before.

