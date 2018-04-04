Crew Chief Larry McReynolds on Car Care for Spring on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long winter, it is time to get ready to go on an adventure. For many people, this means family vacations or hitting the road for weekend getaways. Of course, when hitting the road, it is important to make sure one's vehicle is in top running condition. That is why spring is the perfect time for a full inspection and to hear from an expert like legendary NASCAR Crew Chief and broadcaster Larry McReynolds. While McReynolds is best known for his expertise at producing cars that go 200 miles per hour, he is sharing some timely information about fine tuning for personal cars.

Larry gives tips for Care Car Month.

WHERE TO START WITH A SPRING CAR CARE CHECKUP

According to the US Department of Transportation, 46 percent of weather-related accidents occur during rainfall, a notorious weather occurrence during spring, which makes having properly functioning windshield wipers a top priority. Larry recommends Bosch ICON beam windshield wipers because they last 40 percent longer than other premium blades while providing safety in even the most extreme weather, helping to keep drivers and their families safe on the road. Bosch ICON beam windshield wipers feature ClearMax 365 rubber technology for quieter performance and a unique design allowing it to be less affected by rain, ice and snow. For more information, visit www.boschautoparts.com.

THE VALUE OF GETTING A TUNE UP FOR THE CAR IN THE SPRING

As spark plugs begin to age, their condition affects engine performance and gas mileage, so it is a good idea to check them and the wires against the OE manufacturer's recommended spark plug change interval between 32,000-120,000 miles. If it is time, a recommendation is switching over to Autolite Iridium Spark Plugs to upgrade performance and fuel efficiency with Iridium XP. Drivers will see improved performance and longer life, better maintenance and these spark plugs keep the car on the road longer. Autolite Iridium Spark Plugs can also prevent higher repair bills in the future. For more information, visit www.autolite.com.



MORE SPRING CAR CARE TIPS

Proper car maintenance helps drivers spend more time on the road and less time in a mechanic's garage. But that is common knowledge. What drivers should also know is that taking care of their cars could save them on car insurance. Larry partnered with Esurance.com to remind everyone that a well-kept car or truck will be safer to drive. By avoiding accidents, drivers can extend their claims-free streak. The better the driving record, the less drivers can expect to pay for their car insurance policy thanks to lower rates and potential safe-driving discounts. To see what a good-driving history can save on a new auto policy, get a free car insurance quote today at www.esurance.com.

