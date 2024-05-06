Crew Enterprises Announces Corporate Rebrand and Expansion of Its Real Estate Ventures

Formerly Versity Invest, Crew Enterprises better represents its dedicated professionals and commitment to innovation and growth in the real estate sector.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crew Enterprises, LLC ("Crew") a distinguished leader in the student housing marketplace has announced a transformative corporate rebranding initiative. This comes hot on the tail of Crew's previous announcement in February 2024 sharing the launch of their first private REIT asset.

Crew Enterprises, formerly Versity Invest, was founded in April 2022 by industry veterans Blake Wettengel and Tanya Muro. Prior to the formation of Crew, Mr. Wettengel and Ms. Muro were partners at Versity Investments, LLC, a firm that specializes in purchasing, developing, and managing student housing, multi-family and specialty assets throughout the United States. The company currently boasts a substantial real estate portfolio valued at nearly $2 billion in assets.

Blake Wettengel, Chief Executive Officer of Crew, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's strategic evolution, stating, "We began rebranding in conjunction with the launch of our private REIT, Crew Campus, and couldn't be more excited for what the future holds. We fully expect to be among the most active buyers and managers of campus adjacent student properties for years to come."

This rebranding initiative represents more than just a visual transformation; it symbolizes a renewed commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic expansion in the real estate investment marketplace. With a robust executive team of industry professionals, Crew is poised to become the leading firm specializing in student housing in addition to its other business endeavors.

About Crew Enterprises

Crew Enterprises, by Blake Wettengel and Tanya Muro, is a real estate company specializing in acquiring and operating student and multifamily housing properties. The investment firm and its affiliated companies own or manage 35 student housing and multifamily properties located throughout the United States, totaling approximately 4,500 units and over 10,500 beds. Located in Orange County, California, Crew Enterprises has a portfolio valued at nearly $2.0 billion across 16 states and is one of the largest syndicators of real estate in the country. For more information on Crew Enterprises or Crew Campus REIT, please visit www.crewenterprises.com.

The contents of this communication: (i) do not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, (ii) offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "PPM") which is available upon request, (iii) do not and cannot replace the PPM and is qualified in its entirety by the PPM, and (iv) may not be relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment offering by an issuer, or any affiliate, or partner thereof ("Issuer"). All potential investors must read the PPM and no person may invest without acknowledging receipt and complete review of the PPM. With respect to any "targeted" goals and performance levels outlined herein, these do not constitute a promise of performance, nor is there any assurance that the investment objectives of any program will be attained. All investments carry the risk of loss of some or all of the principal invested. These "targeted" factors are based upon reasonable assumptions more fully outlined in the Offering Documents/ PPM for the respective offering. Consult the PPM for investment conditions, risk factors, minimum requirements, fees and expenses and other pertinent information with respect to any investment. These investment opportunities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are being offered pursuant to an exemption therefrom and from applicable state securities laws. All offerings are intended only for accredited investors unless otherwise specified. Past performance are no guarantee of future results. All information is subject to change. You should always consult a tax professional prior to investing. Investment offerings and investment decisions may only be made on the basis of a confidential private placement memorandum issued by Issuer, or one of its partner/issuers. Issuer does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Thank you for your cooperation.

Real Estate Risk Disclosure:

No guarantee that any will achieve its objectives

All real estate investments have the potential to lose value;

The income stream and depreciation schedule may affect your income bracket and/or tax status. An unfavorable tax ruling may cancel deferral of capital gains and result in immediate tax liabilities;

All financed real estate investments have potential for foreclosure;

These assets are illiquid securities. There is no secondary market.

If a property unexpectedly loses tenants or sustains substantial damage, there is potential for suspension of cash flow distributions;

Costs associated with the transaction may impact investors' returns and may outweigh the tax benefits

Tax benefits are not guaranteed and are subject to changes in the tax code.

Contact Information:

Tyler Lawrence

951-291-9416

[email protected]

