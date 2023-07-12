Crew Management Systems Global Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030: Focus Grows on AI for Better Management of Airline Crew

12 Jul, 2023, 13:30 ET
The global market for Crew Management Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tablets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Crew Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$464.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$631.7 Million by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
728
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$2.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$4.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.2 %
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Crew Management System: An Introduction
- Factors Driving the Market
- Demand for Crew Management Systems Mirrors the Dynamics of the Airlines Sector
- Cloud-based Segment Leads the Market
- Tablets Dominate the Devices Market
- Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth
- Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021, 2028, 2032, and 2036
- New Recruitments & Expansion of Crew Base Steps Up the Challenges of Crew Management
- Cumulative Aviation Cabin Crew Demand (2020-2040) In 000s
- Economic Fundamentals Influence Market Growth
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
- Key Benefits of Crew Management Software
- Crew Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surge in Air Travel and Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Crew Management Systems
- Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by Country: 2010-2018
- Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019
- Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
- Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic Region: 2018-2038
- Growth in Commercial Aviation Augers Well for Crew Management Systems
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
- Rise in International Tourism and Air Travel to Benefit Market Growth
- Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000 and 2018
- Focus Grows on AI for Better Management of Airline Crew
- Cloud-based Software Solutions Facilitate Efficient Management of Crew Operations
- Data Analytics Brings in a Transformation in the Aviation Industry
- Demand Grows for New Crew Management Solutions
- Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors and Improve Operational Safety Drives the Demand for Crew Management
- Primary Causes of Aircraft Accidents
- Crew Resource Management: Playing an Important Role in Preventing Aviation Accidents
- Fifth Generation CRM Integrates End-to-End Error Management
- Terrorist Activities and Crash Risks Augment the Demand for Crew Management Systems
- Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for Growth
- Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to Boost Prospects
- Number of Jets Added by Airlines in 2018
- Percentage Breakdown of New Carriers Launched by Carrier Type for the Year 2017
- Percentage Breakdown of New Carriers Launched by Region for the Year 2017
- Focus on Automation of Work Management Drives Adoption of Crew Management Systems
- Crew Management Systems Benefit as Airlines Focus on Optimization of Resources
- Rise in Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights Drive the Need for Efficient Crew Management
- Long Haul Airlines Worldwide: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Country in 2018
- Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Airline in 2018
- Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled in Thousand Km
- Growth in Construction of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management
- Global Smart Airports Spending in US$ Million by Region for 2019 and 2025
- Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software
- Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew Management Software
- Global Demand for New Pilots by Region (2019-2038)
- Global Demand for New Cabin Crew in Thousands by Region (2019-2038)
- Global Demand for New Pilots, Cabin Crew and Maintenance Personnel for Commercial Airlines (2019-2038)
- Improvement in IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Opportunities
- Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6gc0x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
