CREW ORANGE COUNTY KICKS OFF ANNUAL SUMMER SOIREE FUNDRAISER

The chapter's themed event "Whiskey Business" will feature dining and dancing under the stars to benefit local women's shelter

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREW Orange County, a chapter of the national Commercial Real Estate Women Network, a non-profit organization focused on advancing the success of women in commercial real estate, announced today that tickets are available for "Whiskey Business", where commercial real estate professionals, industry colleagues and guests have the opportunity to enjoy whiskey tasting, live and silent auctions and music provided by the country band Redneck Rodeo. The event will take place on Thursday, August 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine. Proceeds will benefit WISEPlace, the only Orange County-based nonprofit to end homelessness for unaccompanied women.

According to event chairperson, Heather Francine, vice president at Sperry Commercial, "I am honored to collaborate with a group of esteemed leaders in planning this remarkable event to benefit our longstanding partner, WISEPlace, a group which continues to be an inspiration for us as they strive to end homelessness for unaccompanied women in Orange County. Traditionally this is a sold-out event, so register now for an evening full of dining, dancing and valuable networking opportunities."

Tickets may be purchased on the CREW OC website at www.creworangecounty.org. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For further information, contact Heather at [email protected].

About CREW Orange County

CREW Orange County is a local chapter of the CREW Network and has been serving Orange County real estate professionals since 1988. The Chapter celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2020. CREW Orange County is a non-profit organization established to advance the success of women in commercial real estate through networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. Further information is available at www.creworangecounty.org.

