CREW Tampa Bay Announces 2022 Annual Sponsors

News provided by

CREW- Tampa Bay

Feb 10, 2022, 10:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Tampa Bay, is pleased to announce their sold-out roster of 2022 Annual Sponsors. Each year, CREW relies on annual sponsors to support member events, scholarships, philanthropic endeavors, mentorship programs and much more. It is with deep gratitude that we announce and sincerely thank our 2022 annual sponsors.

GRAND BENEFACTOR:

  • Vari

DIAMOND:

  • FNF Family of Companies
  • Redstone
  • Shumaker

PLATINUM:

  • CVS Health
  • PBX-Change
  • Strategic Property Partners
  • Suncoast Credit Union
  • The Fund

GOLD:

  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • Feldman Equities, LLC & Tower Realty Partners
  • JLL
  • Marcus & Millichap
  • My Favorite Art Place
  • Old Republic Title
  • Ryan Companies US
  • TVS Design

SILVER:

  • Capital One Finance
  • CBRE
  • Dentons Bingham Greenebaum
  • GLE
  • Stewart Title Guaranty Company
  • Suddath
  • Sutter Roofing
  • W3 Insurance

CREW Tampa Bay is a chapter of CREW Network, which is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally.

SOURCE CREW- Tampa Bay

Also from this source

CREW Tampa Bay to Host the 2022 CREW Network Winter Leadership...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics