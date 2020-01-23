CREW Welcomes Ken Kladouris to the Orange County Chapter

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry innovator Ken Kladouris has joined CREW Orange County, which is the premier business network for commercial real estate professionals. The non-profit organization is committed to the advancement of women in commercial real estate, which is traditionally a male dominated industry. Much like the field of wealth management, commercial real estate is seeing a shift that is liberating for females who are challenging the status quo to help balance the playing field on their career paths. With the support of individuals like Kladouris, the Orange County board and committee cultivate enriching events, networking opportunities and community connection so members can thrive. The local committee is comprised of both commercial real estate and non-industry related professionals, all of whom have a commitment to seeing women advance globally in their careers. A champion for evolution, Kladouris is honored to be assisting in the growth and development of fellow business owners, executives and thought leaders who share a passion for excellence. The organization is now celebrating their 30 year anniversary in Orange County, and will be paying tribute to their history here in the OC with a special luncheon on January 30th, 2020.

"The synergy between my core values and philosophy aligned naturally with the spirit of CREW-OC, making the decision to become a part of the organization one that seemed meant to be and an investment worth making."–Ken Kladouris

About Ken Kladouris, CDFA:

Ken Kladouris is an esteemed wealth advisor and published author who believes you should be living your life, by design. He is an active Partner and current President at Platinum Wealth Group and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 3, 7, 24, 31 and 66 Registrations. Additionally, he holds a California Life and Health Insurance License. His first book, "Get There!" was developed as a tool that helps individuals discover the clarity they need to design their financial future. This resource was compiled following Kladouris' own awakening. Becoming aligned with his "why", he recognized his true purpose was to assist men and women across the globe in their pursuit of achieving enhanced joy, freedom and fulfillment.

