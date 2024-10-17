CrewCost Included in Construction Executive's 2024 Top Construction Technology Firms™ List

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrewCost , the first affordable construction accounting software designed for contractors, today announced it has been named one of Construction Executive 's (CE) Top Construction Technology Firms for 2024 . CrewCost is one of nine companies highlighted in the Accounting and Job Costing category. This recognition comes less than three months after CrewCost was introduced in July .

CE's Sept./Oct. issue reveals the 2024 list of CE's Top Construction Technology Firms to leading commercial, industrial, and institutional contractors and construction-related business owners. CE is published by Associated Builders and Contractors, a national construction industry trade association representing over 23,000 members.

"At CrewCost, we're passionate about empowering small and mid-sized construction contractors with the tools they need to succeed financially," said Chris Lee , CEO and founder of CrewCost. "This recognition reinforces our mission to make accounting and construction financial management simple, affordable, and accessible for contractors of all sizes."

Construction Executive is a leading trade magazine about the business of construction. Published in its Sept./Oct. 2024 issue , CE's Top Construction Technology Firms list was developed by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form.

The information collected included the firm's product offerings specific to the AEC industry; the user profile (type and size of firm for which each product is recommended); how each product is sold (by seat, user, license and/or project, etc.); and the number of active users within the past 12 months (by individual users and/or companies). There was no fee to participate, and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, the 2024 list of CE's Top Construction Technology Firms was developed.

About CrewCost

Introduced in 2024, CrewCost is the first modern and affordable construction accounting software built specifically for small and mid-sized contractors. Built by the founder of Esticom, a cloud-based takeoff and estimating application acquired by Procore, CrewCost empowers contractors with easy-to-use and affordable construction accounting and financial management products. CrewCost construction accounting software integrates job costing and time tracking, empowering contractors to manage and track budgets, committed costs, change orders, retainage, and progress billings. With CrewCost's simple-to-use yet powerful platform, contractors can see how each job impacts profits so they can build confidently. To learn more, visit https://crewcost.com/ .

