Crewe Cup Foundation Launches National Initiative to Fund Golf Access for Youth Facing Financial Barriers

Youth golf participation has grown at a historic pace in recent years. Yet in today's economic environment, many families are being forced to prioritize essential household expenses, leaving fewer resources available for extracurricular activities. When budgets tighten, meaningful opportunities that build confidence, discipline, and community connection can fall out of reach.

The Crewe Cup Foundation's initiative will fund playing opportunities for youth across the United States who want to participate in golf but face financial constraints, while also creating structured grassroots programs to introduce the game to students who may never otherwise be exposed to it.

"Economic cycles should never determine whether a young person has access to character-building opportunities," said Mike Bennett, Founder of Crewe and Chairman of the Crewe Cup Foundation. "Golf has given me more than I can ever repay. It shaped my career, strengthened my relationships with family, and introduced me to many of my closest friendships. The game teaches patience, resilience, integrity, and respect. We feel a deep responsibility to ensure the next generation has the chance to experience those same benefits."

Removing Barriers and Building New Pathways Into the Game

The Foundation expects to fund participation for ~5,000 families nationwide in 2026 through partnerships that connect players to a growing network of participating golf facilities at reduced or fully covered costs. The long-term goal is to ensure that any child with interest and passion for the game has a clear and supported pathway to play.

NBA champion Stephen Curry expressed support for the effort:

"Sports create confidence, discipline, and belief in what's possible. Programs that remove financial barriers and open doors for young people can change the trajectory of a life. The Crewe Cup Foundation is creating meaningful opportunity for the next generation."

Professional golfer Tony Finau, who grew up without access to traditional golf training resources, emphasized the program's potential impact:

"I didn't have money for lessons or green fees. I learned by hitting balls into a mattress in my garage. This initiative makes sure cost is no longer a barrier for kids with the drive to compete. Golf teaches lessons that last far beyond the fairway, and this program will change lives."

From Competition to Community Impact: Pittsburgh as an Early Model

One of the Foundation's first grassroots expansion markets is the Pittsburgh region, an effort influenced in part by former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who served as a Crewe Cup Captain in 2025 and led his team to victory in the tournament. Motivated to translate the momentum of the Crewe Cup into meaningful local impact, Roethlisberger worked with Foundation leadership to expand youth access to golf in his home community.

Through a partnership with First Tee of Pittsburgh, the Foundation is working with local school districts to bring golf instruction directly into under-resourced schools and neighborhoods, creating a full pathway from introduction, to education, to funded playing opportunities.

Eric Kinnamon, Program Director for First Tee of Pittsburgh, said:

"This partnership represents a transformational step forward for youth golf access in our region. Together, we are introducing the game to students who may never otherwise have the opportunity by bringing First Tee programming directly into under-resourced schools, teaching both the fundamentals of golf and essential life skills, and then creating fully funded pathways for students to continue playing. This comprehensive model, from introduction to opportunity, has the potential to change the trajectory of hundreds of young lives."

Roethlisberger added:

"Giving kids access to golf builds confidence, opens doors, and strengthens communities. Winning the Crewe Cup was a special experience, but what matters most is using that platform to make a difference. I'm proud of what the Crewe Cup Foundation is doing to create meaningful opportunities for young people in Pittsburgh and beyond."

National Partners Unite Around Youth Opportunity

The Crewe Cup Foundation's initiative is supported by a coalition of partners committed to expanding access to the game, including Bentley Motors, Miura Golf, Ghurka, Leisure Society, Smith Luxe, Holderness & Bourne, Vessel and Asher.

Ryan Smith, Chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and Crewe Cup Board Member, said:

"When young people are given access to sports and mentorship, they gain confidence and direction. The Crewe Cup Foundation and its partners are committed to ensuring that every youth who wants to experience golf has that chance."

The Foundation's flagship fundraising platform is the 16th Annual Crewe Cup, to be held at Pebble Beach Golf Links, bringing together leaders from sports, business, and philanthropy to compete while raising awareness and funding for youth access initiatives.

Mike Rocco, President and CEO of Bentley Motors Americas, added:

"The Crewe Cup reflects craftsmanship, legacy, and enduring experiences, which are values we share. Supporting the Foundation's mission to build character and opportunity through golf is something we are proud to be a part of."

Two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson also voiced support:

"Investing in young people brings communities together. The Crewe Cup Foundation is creating a powerful platform to help the next generation believe in what they can achieve."

Call to Action

The Crewe Cup Foundation invites donors, corporate partners, golf facilities, and community organizations to join its mission to ensure golf remains accessible to families across America.

Visit Crewecup.com for more information.

About the Crewe Cup Foundation

The Crewe Cup Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to expanding access to golf and using the game as a vehicle to build character, opportunity, and community. Through scholarships, grassroots programming, and strategic partnerships, the Foundation creates funded pathways for youth to learn, play, and grow through golf.

Contact:

Aaron Montague

[email protected]

SOURCE Crewe Cup Foundation