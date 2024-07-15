Crewfare Offers Chance to Win 'Ultimate Dream Job', A Yearlong Travel Escapade to the Most Coveted Festivals and Events in the U.S.

Applications open July 15 for the first-ever Crewfare Explorer,

Winner will travel to Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, South Beach Wine & Food Festival®,

NYC Wine & Food Festival and more, with flights courtesy of United Airlines,

all expenses paid

The newly created role celebrates the launch of Crewfare Explore, the first AI-powered event discovery travel booking platform

MIAMI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crewfare, an award-winning travel company dedicated to revolutionizing event travel through innovative technology, today announced the launch of the new AI-enabled tool in their robust product suite - Crewfare Explore. To celebrate, Crewfare has partnered with United MileagePlus Exclusives to launch a national job search contest for the first-ever Crewfare Explorer to bring the tool to life. The chosen candidate (and a plus one!) will embark on a yearlong escapade to the most buzz-worthy events across North America while championing the brand's AI event marketplace that expertly matches travel and adventure enthusiasts with the perfect events.

The selected Crewfare Explorer will attend legendary music festivals like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival, indulge in renowned wine and food festivals in South Beach and New York City, marvel at the coolest cars at the LA Auto Show, and enjoy stand-up comedy at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival. They'll also participate in social media activities and content creation for Crewfare on the road.

"Our Crewfare Explorer will be a dedicated Crewfare creator; they'll experience everything from music festivals to food fairs, showcasing the range of events we offer with the AI event marketplace," said Mikayla Allen, Crewfare's Marketing Director. "We seamlessly create personalized experiences with top events, premium accommodations, and exceptional itineraries, documenting the excitement every step of the way. It's what we do best."

Sponsored in part by United MileagePlus Exclusives, the Crewfare Explorer will receive an all-expense paid globetrotting adventure featuring access to six different events with United Economy® flights to each exciting destination. United Airlines' MileagePlus Exclusives strives to bring travelers the most memorable experiences across food & wine, travel, sports, fashion, recreation, and more.

"United MileagePlus Exclusives shares Crewfare's mission to create unforgettable travel experiences for customers," said Luc Bondar, Chief Operating Officer of MileagePlus. "We're looking forward to welcoming the first-ever Crewfare Explorer on board and are proud to connect them to some of the most anticipated events of the year including several taking place in United Hub cities like Chicago and New York."

The Crewfare Explorer will also receive accommodations, VIP access, exclusive merch, and more, all provided by Crewfare. Additional brand partners providing must-have travel essentials include Calpak, 4 am Skin, and Vacation Inc., with more surprises!

The 'dream job' application will be promoted across Instagram, TikTok, paid media, email and SMS texts, select job boards, as well as Crewfare's Ambassador network. Applicants must be 21+, a current US resident, hold a valid state-issued driver's license, and submit a video showcasing their enthusiasm for travel and their unique take on adventure.

Crewfare Explore is an AI-powered event discovery and travel booking platform designed to revolutionize how travelers find and book experiences. Interact with an AI chatbot that serves as your personal travel agent, providing tailored recommendations for tours, dining, attractions, and accommodations based on your next event. Spanning concerts, music festivals, sporting tournaments, and food fairs, Crewfare Explore helps travelers access top-tier experiences across the globe while providing a comprehensive platform to find, book, and pay for travel experiences.

"We identified a gap in the market for a centralized platform that not only helps travelers find the best events but also simplifies the booking process," said Crewfare Cofounder, Jordan Scheffler. "To fill that gap, we've created Explore as a one-stop shop using AI to level up event discovery and travel planning."

Applications will be accepted online from July 15 - July 23, public voting on the finalists is scheduled for July 25 and the winner will be announced via social media on July 27. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

For more information on Crewfare Explore, visit www.crewfare.com/explore. To learn about the Crewfare Explorer dream job, visit https://crewfare.com/explorer-wanted to apply! Official contest rules are available here.

To learn more about United MileagePlus Exclusives' memorable experiences, visit https://exclusives.mileageplus.com/us/en.

Join the conversation on TikTok and Instagram to stay up to speed on everything Crewfare.

About Crewfare

Crewfare is a pioneering travel-tech company transforming how people discover, book, and enjoy event-based travel. Founded in 2021 by Jason van Esso, Jordan Scheffler, and Zach Picon, Crewfare streamlines event travel into personalized experiences. With cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Crewfare creates a seamless ecosystem for travel and entertainment, benefiting event organizers, venues, and attendees. Since its inception, Crewfare has facilitated travel for over 500,000 travelers, partnered with 6,500+ hotels, and supported more than 200 events. As it grows, Crewfare aims to be a vital partner in the global events industry, enhancing event planning and attendance through innovative travel solutions.

About Crewfare Explore

Crewfare Explore is an AI-powered event discovery and travel booking platform that revolutionizes how travelers find and book experiences. Interact with an AI chatbot that doubles as your personal travel agent, helping to match you with curated events and exclusive travel deals tailored to your preferences. Explore offers a curated selection of top concerts, festivals, and events, along with exclusive hotel deals and seamless booking options.

