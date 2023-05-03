LAYTON, Utah, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrewTracks , the leading construction management software provider built by Guru Technologies , has released a suite of features aimed at improving field management for construction teams. These features, which include production tracking and customized notifications, are designed to help teams stay on top of their jobs and respond to issues quickly.

CrewTracks Unveils Production Tracking Features with Advanced Notifications

Construction teams rely heavily on their ability to track production progress in real-time. CrewTracks' new production tracking features enable field teams to track progress on individual tasks or work orders, monitor crew productivity, and easily identify areas where work is falling behind. In addition, the software automatically generates reports, providing critical insights that help project managers adjust schedules and optimize performance.

One of the most exciting features of CrewTracks' production tracking tool is its ability to notify the right people at the right time. The software's notification system can be customized to alert key personnel whenever a phase is completed or an issue arises, providing instant feedback that allows teams to take action quickly. Whether it's a delay in material delivery or a piece of equipment in need of repair, CrewTracks' notifications ensure that everyone who needs to know is informed immediately.

"We understand that construction projects are complex and that there are many moving parts that need to be monitored," said Josh Dennis, Marketing Manager at CrewTracks. "Our production tracking features streamline the process and enable teams to stay on top of their jobs, whether we're talking about a hundred crews on a hundred jobs or just a few employees at a small construction company."

CrewTracks' new features are designed to work seamlessly with the company's existing suite of construction management tools, which includes scheduling, time tracking, and equipment management. By providing a comprehensive solution that covers every aspect of field management, CrewTracks is helping construction teams reduce errors, improve efficiency, and increase profitability.

"We know that construction teams need reliable tools that they can count on," said Dennis. "That's why we're committed to delivering the best possible solution for every job, no matter how complex."

With its new production tracking features and advanced notifications, CrewTracks is poised to set a new standard for construction management software. By providing real-time data, customizable notifications, and comprehensive reporting, CrewTracks is helping construction teams stay ahead of the curve and stay competitive in an increasingly challenging industry.

For more information about CrewTracks and its suite of construction management tools, please visit the company's website at www.crewtracks.com.

Contact: Josh Dennis, [email protected]

