CREXi Advances Online CRE Auction Business with Exclusive Assignment

LAS VEGAS METRO, Nev., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CREXi, the world's fastest growing Commercial Real Estate (CRE) technology platform, has been retained by Clark County, Nevada to auction 17 different properties. The properties which total approximately 161 acres are comprised of single or multiple parcels ranging in size from approximately 2 acres to 31 acres in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area. The 17 strategically located infill offerings will be sold via-online auction event held on the CREXi web site starting on November 5th and ending November 7th. Each of the 17 properties are strategically priced and each property has individual pricing when combined totals approximately $82MM in value. The individual properties and pricing are currently available for review on CREXi.

"We're thrilled to expand our online auction business with this latest offering conducted on behalf of Clark County. Our best-in-class technology and engineering team has created a superior product and we look forward to putting it on display for our client and the buyer community," announced Michael DeGiorgio Founder and CEO of CREXi. "The properties being offered are ideal for development or long-term holds for value appreciation as they are vibrant locations in a dynamic market," adds DeGiorgio.

Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (CREXi) is one of the commercial real estate industry's fastest growing marketplace and technology platform dedicated to supporting the CRE industry and its stakeholders. CREXi enables commercial real estate professionals to quickly streamline, manage, and grow their businesses using the industry's most advanced transaction management solution. Since launching in 2016, CREXi has quickly become one of the most active marketplace in the industry, and the platform has helped buyers, sellers, and brokers to transact business on over 150,000 commercial listings totaling more than $700B in property value. CREXi has grown to 75+ employees and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, California. To learn more about CREXi, please visit www.crexi.com.

