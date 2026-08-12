Crexi Auction Delivers Second-Highest GMV Quarter on Record as Hospitality Momentum Continues

Crexi Auction's 2026 results underscore continued momentum, highlighted by record pipeline growth, strong hospitality performance and sustained buyer demand

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today announced strong second-quarter 2026 results for Crexi Auction, as record pipeline growth, the platform's second-highest gross market value (GMV) sold quarter on record and continued hospitality momentum underscored another strong period for the business.

During Q2, Crexi Auction facilitated the sale of 68 commercial properties, generating $145.8 million in sold GMV. The quarter also marked the strongest new business period in the platform's history, with a record number of new auction listings, signaling continued seller confidence and a healthy pipeline for future transactions.

"Q2 demonstrated that Crexi Auction continues to gain momentum as more owners and brokers embrace auctions as a core disposition strategy," said Sonya Bokano, vice president of transactions at Crexi. "We delivered one of the strongest transaction volume quarters in our history, while also achieving record pipeline growth, reinforcing both the strength of our platform and the growing adoption of online commercial real estate transactions."

Additional Q2 performance highlights include:

74% quarter-over-quarter increase in properties brought to auction.

in properties brought to auction. 20% year-over-year increase in properties brought to auction.

in properties brought to auction. 43-day average time from listing to sale.

time from listing to sale. 123 average bids per auction event, demonstrating sustained buyer engagement.

per auction event, demonstrating sustained buyer engagement. $2.1 million average sale price.

Hospitality remained the platform's top-performing asset class for the second consecutive quarter, generating $88 million in sold GMV across 19 transactions. The quarter tied Q1 2026 as the strongest hospitality performance in Crexi Auction history, reflecting continued demand across a diverse mix of hospitality assets, including portfolios, beachfront resorts, destination lodging properties and recreational hospitality assets.

Competitive bidding continued to drive premium pricing for sellers. Two hotels in Flint, Texas saw exceptional activity, with one receiving 32 bids and selling for 203% of reserve, while the other received 45 bids and sold for 142% of reserve. An investor purchased both hotels through Crexi Auction for a combined $17.35 million, and each sale was ranked among the five highest-value transactions of the quarter.

The Midwest remained the platform's most active region, accounting for approximately 36% of all completed transactions. Michigan led all states in properties brought to auction, while Michigan, Illinois and Ohio accounted for 27% of deals on the platform.

Crexi Auction introduced a new Portfolio Dashboard this quarter for brokers and sellers managing multi-property auction campaigns. As hospitality portfolio sales grew more complex, the team moved through rapid rounds of prototyping and iteration, shaping the dashboard around real feedback from sellers bringing multi-property portfolios to auction. The result is a centralized view of buyer activity, campaign performance and portfolio metrics, giving users real-time visibility throughout the auction process.

For more information on upcoming auction opportunities, visit www.crexi.com/auctions.

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has facilitated over $1 trillion in transactions, 8.6 billion square feet leased, and supports a growing community of more than 2 million monthly active users.

Schedule a demo with the Crexi team and explore our products here.

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Crexi, [email protected]

SOURCE Crexi