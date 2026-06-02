Crexi Brings Zoning, Tenant and Traffic Data into a Single Workflow

New capabilities advance Crexi Intelligence as a unified source of truth for commercial property data

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today announced the launch of three major data capabilities within Crexi Intelligence: zoning, tenant and traffic, expanding the platform's ability to deliver end-to-end commercial property intelligence in a single, unified experience.

"This launch represents a fundamental shift in how commercial real estate professionals access and use data," said Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. "By integrating zoning, tenant and traffic intelligence directly into the workflows our users already rely on, we're removing friction, accelerating decision-making and delivering a more complete, actionable view of every property."

With the introduction of these new data layers, Crexi Intelligence brings together ownership, transaction, zoning, tenant and location intelligence into one platform, reducing reliance on fragmented tools and manual research. With CRETI's end-of-year data showcasing $16.7 billion invested globally in proptech and adjacent real estate technology companies in 2025, a 67.9% increase year-over-year, CRE professionals are increasingly turning to platforms that scale intelligence, automation and decision making. This milestone marks a major step forward in Crexi's vision to become the single source of truth for evaluating properties, markets and investment opportunities.

New Capabilities Across Crexi Intelligence

Zoning Data: The Zoning Data integration embeds comprehensive zoning intelligence directly within the platform, giving users instant access to zoning classifications, permitted uses, and parcel boundary geometry. An integrated AI agent enables users to ask plain-language questions such as "Can I build multifamily here?" or "Is manufacturing permitted on this site?" - and receive direct, source-backed answers drawn from the underlying zoning data. Clear, standardized zoning summaries and permitted-use indicators make it easier to quickly access development potential across properties. Interactive map-based overlays and advanced filtering tools allow users to search by permitted use, visualize zoning patterns across markets, and identify redevelopment opportunities, all without the need to navigate fragmented municipal resources.

The Zoning Data integration embeds comprehensive zoning intelligence directly within the platform, giving users instant access to zoning classifications, permitted uses, and parcel boundary geometry. An integrated AI agent enables users to ask plain-language questions such as "Can I build multifamily here?" or "Is manufacturing permitted on this site?" - and receive direct, source-backed answers drawn from the underlying zoning data. Clear, standardized zoning summaries and permitted-use indicators make it easier to quickly access development potential across properties. Interactive map-based overlays and advanced filtering tools allow users to search by permitted use, visualize zoning patterns across markets, and identify redevelopment opportunities, all without the need to navigate fragmented municipal resources. Tenant Data: Crexi Intelligence now features a dedicated Tenant section within property detail pages, creating a centralized and streamlined experience. By consolidating multiple data sources, the platform delivers broader coverage and more consistent data quality across properties. Users can access detailed tenant rosters (business names, unit details, industry classification, tenure, and contact information), alongside property-level insights such as tenant mix and occupancy stability. Enhanced search and filtering capabilities allow users to identify properties by tenant brand or business type, while a dedicated "Tenant Data" export tab makes it easier to extract and analyze tenant information at scale.

Crexi Intelligence now features a dedicated Tenant section within property detail pages, creating a centralized and streamlined experience. By consolidating multiple data sources, the platform delivers broader coverage and more consistent data quality across properties. Users can access detailed tenant rosters (business names, unit details, industry classification, tenure, and contact information), alongside property-level insights such as tenant mix and occupancy stability. Enhanced search and filtering capabilities allow users to identify properties by tenant brand or business type, while a dedicated "Tenant Data" export tab makes it easier to extract and analyze tenant information at scale. Traffic Data: Crexi's Traffic Data integration brings real-time traffic intelligence directly into the platform's mapping and property analysis experience. Powered by opt-in GPS data from more than 40 million daily active U.S. smartphone users across 1,000+ apps, the integration delivers 1-meter-accurate foot and vehicle traffic counts updated daily. A color-coded map overlay enables users to quickly assess traffic volumes at a glance, while clickable road segments provide detailed insights such as average daily traffic counts, road names, and classifications. With map controls and an integrated legend make the data easy to interpret, allowing users to analyze traffic patterns, compare locations, and evaluate site quality directly within the platform without the need for external tools.

How Crexi Intelligence Works

Crexi Intelligence brings together multiple data layers into a single, connected workflow that mirrors how commercial real estate professionals evaluate opportunities. Users can start with a property or market search, layer in insights such as zoning parameters, tenant compositions and traffic patterns, moving seamlessly into deeper analysis through map views, advanced filters and exports. By integrating these capabilities into one platform, Crexi users are able to move from initial discovery to underwriting and client-ready deliverables without leaving their core workflow. Across property detail pages, map views and search, zoning, tenant and traffic data are embedded directly into the user experience, enabling users to move easily between property-level insights and market-wide analysis.

Who Crexi Intelligence Is Built For

These capabilities are designed to support the full spectrum of commercial real estate professionals, including brokers, investors, developers, lenders, retailers and appraisers, who rely on fast, accurate and comprehensive insights to make decisions. Whether evaluating site feasibility, identifying expansion opportunities, validating location quality or assessing tenant risk, Crexi Intelligence delivers the critical insights each persona needs within a single, unified workflow, reducing friction and enabling more confident decision-making across the deal lifecycle.

Why It Matters

Crexi's latest integrations directly address some of the most persistent gaps in commercial real estate research, where critical data like zoning regulations, tenant composition, and traffic patterns have traditionally lived in separate systems or required manual collection. By unifying these datasets within Crexi Intelligence, Crexi enables professionals to complete more of their workflow in one place, from site selection and underwriting to leasing and valuation.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Carvalho, [email protected]

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction — Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has supported over $2.74 trillion in property value, 26 billion square feet listed, and serves a growing community of more than 23 million yearly users. Learn more at crexi.com.

SOURCE Crexi