Crexi and Realcomp II Ltd. Partner to Deliver Greater Commercial Listing Visibility for Real Estate Professionals

Realcomp members can seamlessly syndicate commercial listings to Crexi, gaining expanded visibility and direct lead opportunities without workflow disruption

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, and Realcomp II Ltd., Michigan's largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS), today announced a strategic partnership that enables Realcomp members to automatically syndicate commercial, land and multifamily listings to Crexi. The integration expands listing visibility among Crexi's national network of commercial real estate professionals while creating direct lead opportunities at no additional cost and without disrupting existing workflows.

"The future of commercial real estate is built on connected platforms that help professionals reach more buyers, tenants and investors with less effort," said Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. "Our partnership with Realcomp removes friction from the marketing process, enabling members to seamlessly extend their listings to Crexi's marketplace and unlock new opportunities."

Commercial listings entered into Realcomp's MLS are automatically syndicated to Crexi, providing members with expanded exposure and direct lead opportunities through one of commercial real estate's largest online marketplaces. The integration comes at no additional cost to Realcomp members and requires no changes to existing workflows, eliminating the need for manual listing uploads while ensuring inquiries are routed directly to the listing agent.

Key benefits for Realcomp members include:

Expanded Reach : Increases the visibility of eligible commercial, land and multifamily listings through Crexi's national commercial real estate marketplace.

: Increases the visibility of eligible commercial, land and multifamily listings through Crexi's national commercial real estate marketplace. Direct Lead Generation : Connects with a broad audience of commercial real estate professionals, investors, buyers and tenants actively searching for opportunities.

: Connects with a broad audience of commercial real estate professionals, investors, buyers and tenants actively searching for opportunities. Automated Listing Distribution : Eliminates manual listing uploads and duplicate data entry through seamless syndication from Realcomp to Crexi.

: Eliminates manual listing uploads and duplicate data entry through seamless syndication from Realcomp to Crexi. Workflow Continuity : Maintains existing MLS processes and workflows without the need for additional platforms or administrative burden.

: Maintains existing MLS processes and workflows without the need for additional platforms or administrative burden. No Additional Cost: Accesses enhanced marketing exposure and lead-generation opportunities at no additional cost.

"Realcomp is committed to providing tools and services that help our subscribers reach more potential buyers and sellers," said Karen Kage, CEO of Realcomp II Ltd. "Our partnership with Crexi expands the visibility of commercial listings beyond the MLS, helping connect properties with a broader audience while ensuring inquiries go directly to the listing agent."

Realcomp serves more than 15,000 brokers, agents and appraisers across more than 2,300 offices statewide, making it one of the nation's largest MLS organizations. As Michigan's largest REALTOR®-owned MLS, Realcomp provides technology, data and marketing solutions that help real estate professionals work more efficiently, make informed decisions and better serve their clients.

As commercial real estate professionals increasingly prioritize efficiency, visibility and access to qualified prospects, the partnership combines Realcomp's trusted MLS platform with Crexi's national marketplace to help members expand reach, generate leads and drive greater value from their commercial listings. With more than 23 million users engaging with Crexi annually and over $2.74 trillion in property value marketed through the platform to date, the collaboration creates new opportunities for Realcomp members to connect with active participants across the commercial real estate ecosystem.

For further information, please contact:

Crexi, [email protected]

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has subsidized over $2.74 trillion in property value, 26 billion square feet listed, and supports a growing community of more than 23 million yearly users.

About Realcomp II Ltd.

Realcomp II Ltd. is Michigan's largest REALTOR®-owned Multiple Listing Service, serving more than 15,000 brokers, agents and appraisers across more than 2,600 offices statewide. As a trusted source of property data and technology solutions, Realcomp helps real estate professionals work more efficiently, make informed decisions, and better serve their clients. Learn more at realcomp.com.

SOURCE CREXI