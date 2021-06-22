Crexi Launches Advanced Data Subscription "Intelligence", Offering a Complete Commercial Real Estate Ecosystem

Intelligence subscribers will have access to map overlays where population, median income, traffic counts, and points of interest can be layered on top of Crexi's listings and comps for deeper insights. Intelligence also provides instant, detailed demographic information on each listing and search result page, over 1,500 CRE trend reports generated by the Crexi data center, and market reports on the top metropolitan statistical areas, with market analysis for retail, industrial, office, and multi-family property types. Intelligence grants users proprietary access to photographs, floorplans, and broker contact information, not found elsewhere.

"We want our users to feel confident that they are buying or selling properties at the best price," said Mike DeGiorgio, founder and CEO of Crexi. "With Intelligence, users have full access to Crexi's robust data center, including millions of sales comparables and property records, in-depth MSA market reports, and powerful real-time insights into markets and demographics. This new subscription provides users with more accurate market value measurements, and makes it easier to find relevant comps searchable by niche, business, or geography."

"We transformed our research and comps search to aggregate real-time demographic, economic, and marketplace insights on each listing, while our on-page valuation calculator allows for in-context verification of value, risk, and investment outcome," said Hans Ku, Chief Product Officer of Crexi. "These updates are just the beginning: throughout the year and beyond, we'll be adding Intelligence-powered features across the Crexi platform ultimately reshaping how CRE professionals aggregate, analyze, and harness data."

Crexi's Intelligence suite includes proprietary insights aggregated to provide fast queries and front face relevant information that saves users time and assures accuracy. Dedicated to enabling brokers' success, Crexi is simplifying the CRE process and will continue to release new and insightful features under Intelligence. Commercial real estate professionals can subscribe to Intelligence directly, or receive access to Intelligence by joining Crexi's PRO membership.

For more information about Crexi's completely new Intelligence offering, please visit: https://www.crexi.com/intelligence

About Crexi

Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (CREXI) is the commercial real estate industry's fastest-growing marketplace, advanced technology and data platform dedicated to supporting the CRE industry and its stakeholders. Crexi enables commercial real estate professionals to quickly streamline, manage, grow their businesses, and ultimately close deals faster. Since launching in 2015, Crexi has quickly become the most active marketplace in the industry. With millions of users, the platform has helped buyers, tenants and brokers transact and lease on over 500,000 commercial listings totaling more than $1 trillion in property value. Crexi has grown to 150+ employees and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information on Crexi, visit www.crexi.com

