CRF Bracket Industry Experts to Host Educational Seminar on Patient-first Technology in Clinical Trials

PHILADELPHIA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRF Bracket will host a complimentary half-day educational seminar on April 24th in Cambridge, MA, to share industry insights on patient-first technology in clinical trials. As mobile technology use in clinical trials becomes ever more prevalent, most notably in collecting electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) data, best-of-breed vendors are going above and beyond standard industry features to push the boundaries on what is possible.

Discussion will look at novel approaches to improving patient engagement throughout an entire study to greatly improve study outcomes, and to help patients receive not only more value from their involvement in the study, but equally importantly feel more valued by the study. With growing evidence that a patient-first approach is not only synonymous with increased patient retention, but part of the actual conduct of study, it is an area that sponsors must make a strategic priority, both to improve the patient experience and their own ROI in clinical trials worldwide.

Keynote speaker, Kelly McKee, Head of Patient Recruitment at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, will use her wealth of industry knowledge to discuss how to treat patients as customers. Kelly, well known to Boston audiences for her activity in this area, has over 18 years' industry experience with previous roles at Lilly, Merck, and Sanofi-Aventis. She was named Clinical Researcher of the Year by Pharma Times in 2012 and one of Centerwatch's Top Innovators in 2018.

Industry experts from CRF Bracket will present further sessions on:

Patient Engagement – 3 Reasons Why It Is a Secret Weapon for Clinical Trials

eConsent Best Practices

Everything About eCOA You Never Thought to Ask (Overview of TrialMax & Rater Station)

Driving Adoption – Challenges Holding These Three (eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement) Back and How They Can Be Addressed

"The life science industry has an urgent need for capable, reliable electronic processes that deliver a more patient-centered approach, especially in the context of fully remote, interventional studies which present their own unique set of challenges," said Jeff Lee, Product Lead, Patient Engagement and eConsent, CRF Bracket. "CRF Bracket customers see increased value from new market opportunities like eConsent and Patient Engagement. Significant expansion of strategic relationships with 4 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, several new sponsor relationships, and expanded CRO partnerships have further bolstered our pioneering credentials, and the CRF Bracket's roadmap includes multiple additional enhancements to support current clinical study models and optimized technologies."

This seminar is an informative and interactive event where industry leaders can come together to learn about easing the patient burden with technology, as well as interact with other clinical operations experts. Complimentary breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided and, with seating limited, interested delegates are advised to register early to secure a place.

DATE: April 24, 2019

TIME: 9:00 AM EST to 12:00 PM EST; Optional breakfast at 8:00 AM; Optional lunch at 12:00 PM

LOCATION: Royal Sonesta Boston, 40 Edwin H Land Blvd, Cambridge, MA 02142

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Kelly McKee, Head of Patient Recruitment, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

COST: Complimentary. Parking is included.

This educational seminar is the first in a series of events to be hosted by CRF Bracket, with another roadshow planned for May in San Francisco.

To learn more about CRF Bracket's solutions for eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supply Management, and Endpoint Quality scientific and data support services, visit www.crfhealth.com and www.bracketglobal.com.

About CRF Bracket

CRF Bracket was formed in 2018 by the merger of CRF Health and Bracket to provide life science companies with patient-centric technology solutions that advance clinical research and transform the patient experience. The company's solutions include electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), eConsent, patient engagement, interactive response technology (IRT), clinical supply forecasting and management, and endpoint quality services that combine advanced analytics and therapeutic area-specific scientific consulting. CRF Bracket's applications are trusted by pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, including all of the top 20 pharmas, as well as CROs, biotechs, and academic institutions on over 4,000 global clinical trials. For nearly 20 years, CRF Bracket has been committed to helping life science companies bring life-changing therapies to patients and communities around the world.

To learn more visit http://www.crfhealth.com and www.bracketglobal.com.

