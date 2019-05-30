CRF Bracket's World-Class Clinical Research Technology wins European PIN Award for Second Year in Row

Last year, CRF Bracket was recognized as the largest international company to open a new office in North East Romania. Since then, the business has grown significantly due to demand for patient-centric clinical research technology together with experienced global logistics, translations and support. This second award further cements the impact CRF Bracket continues to make on the region, including employing over 200 people as a leading employer in the region.

The Iasi-based Romanian operation is a fully integrated part of CRF Bracket's eClinical solutions business and enables the company to offer its global customers a more extensive range of technology and services, ranging from eCOA, eConsent and patient engagement to IRT, clinical supply optimization and endpoint quality solutions. With established teams in both R&D and Operations, the Romanian office supports CRF Bracket's wider team based at locations across the US, UK and Finland, demonstrating the company's continuing commitment to providing customers all over the world with its patient-centric technology suite.

CRF Bracket CEO Mike Nolte said: "Our office in Romania is an essential highlight of our European operations as we support customers running global clinical trials. We continue to invest aggressively in building great teams at all of our sites, focused on exceptional service and scale worldwide. We are honored to accept this Award on behalf of our Romania-based teammates as a testament to their capabilities, their commitment and their ongoing achievements in creating another great hub to support customer success worldwide."

Adina Talapaga, VP Global Support Services, CRF Bracket in Romania, accepted the Award and commented: "I am immensely proud to accept this Award on behalf of the talented pool of highly skilled professionals who all contribute immensely to CRF Bracket's goal of achieving better clinical trials data - and helping our customers simplify the path to approval for life-changing medicines."

CRF Bracket provides life science companies with patient-centric technology for clinical research including electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), eConsent, patient engagement, interactive response technology (IRT), clinical supply forecasting and management, and endpoint quality analytics and services.

About CRF Bracket

CRF Bracket was formed in 2018 by the merger of CRF Health and Bracket to provide life science companies with patient-centric technology solutions that advance clinical research and transform the patient experience. The company's solutions include electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), eConsent, patient engagement, interactive response technology (IRT), clinical supply forecasting and management, and endpoint quality services that combine advanced analytics and therapeutic area-specific scientific consulting. CRF Bracket's applications are trusted by pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, including all of the top 20 pharmas, as well as CROs, biotechs, and academic institutions on over 4,000 global clinical trials. For nearly 20 years, CRF Bracket has been committed to helping life science companies bring life-changing therapies to patients and communities around the world. To learn more visit www.crfhealth.com and www.bracketglobal.com .

